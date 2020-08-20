J.C. Chandor to Direct Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Kraven the Hunter’ for Sony

J.C. Chandor, the director behind Netflix’s action adventure “Triple Frontier,” is in talks to direct Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter.” The movie, hailing from Sony’s universe of Marvel characters, is based on Spider-Man’s formidable foe.

Amy Pascal is producing the film, and Richard Wenk (“The Equalizer”) is writing the screenplay. “Kraven the Hunter” will be a “Spider-Man” spinoff centering on the notorious antihero known as Sergei Kravinoff. Kraven the Hunter is also the half-brother of the disguise master called Chameleon. His character has appeared in numerous “Spider-Man” adaptations, including an animated series and video games.

In recent years, Sony has continued to build up its superhero slate. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and its sequel “Spider-Man: Far From Home” with Tom Holland, as well as Tom Hardy’s “Venom” were all huge box office hits.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is the next comic book adaptation on deck from Sony’s arsenal of masked heroes. The follow-up, again starring Hardy as the journalist-turned-alien-symbiote, will be directed by Andy Serkis. It was expected to release in theaters this October, but its big-screen debut was delayed until June 25, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Morbius,” the superhero thriller featuring Jared Leto, is also in the works at Sony. Like “Venom 2” and most movies slated to premiere this year, the film’s theatrical release was postponed. It is now scheduled to open in March 2021.

Chandor’s credits also include 2011’s thriller “Margin Call,” 2013’s survival drama “All Is Lost” and 2014’s crime thriller “A Most Violent Year.” “Triple Frontier,” which launched on Netflix in 2019, starred Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal as former U.S. soldiers who plot and execute a heist in South America.

