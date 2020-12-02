Jason Statham in Talks to Star in Crime Drama ‘Small Dark Look’

Jason Statham is in negotiations to star in Focus Features’ crime drama “Small Dark Look,” with filmmaker Martin Zandvliet on board to direct.

The project, formerly known as “Body Cross,” centers on the Russian mob in London, with further plot details kept under wraps. Steven Knight, who received an Academy Award nomination for “Dirty Pretty Things,” has written the script.

“Small Dark Look” is produced by Paul Webster. William Oldroyd had been attached to direct two years ago when the project was first unveiled.

Statham starred in 2018’s actioner “The Meg,” and alongside Dwayne Johnson in the “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” which has topped $750 million at the global box office. He’s also attached to star with “Happiest Season” standout Aubrey Plaza in Guy Ritchie’s untitled thriller, formerly titled “Five Eyes,” as an agent recruited by the global intelligence alliance Five Eyes to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapon that threatens to disrupt the world order.

Zandvliet is the director of the Oscar-nominated foreign film “Land of Mine,” inspired by the story of German prisoners of war sent to clear land mines in Denmark after World War II. Knight’s credits include “Closed Circuit,” “Eastern Promises,” “Locke” and “Hummingbird” along with being one of the three creators of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

Knight is repped by CAA, United Agents and Nelson Davis. Zandvliet is repped by WME and Range Media Partners. Statham is repped by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.