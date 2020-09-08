‘Justice League’ Star Jason Momoa Shows Support for Ray Fisher Amid Fight With Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa is showing support for his fellow “Justice League” co-star Ray Fisher amid the Cyborg actor’s ongoing dispute with Warner Bros., the studio behind the superhero franchise.

Momoa took to social media on Tuesday, posting a picture of Fisher on his Instagram story with the caption “IStandWithRayFisher.” Fisher shared Momoa’s post on Twitter, writing “Accountability> Entertainment.”

Jason Momoa’s Instagram story

Fisher, in July, accused “Justice League” director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” He also claimed that former Warner Bros. co-president of production Jon Berg, and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns enabled Whedon’s alleged on-set behavior.

WarnerMedia launched an investigation shortly after Fisher’s accusations about the workplace environment.

“I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner,” Fisher wrote in August following news that the company was launching an independent investigation.

More to come…