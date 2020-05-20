Jason Momoa, Peter Dinklage in Talks for Vampire Movie ‘Good Bad & Undead’

Two “Game of Thrones” alums may be reuniting. Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are in negotiations to produce and star in the vampire movie “Good Bad & Undead” at Legendary.

Dinklage will portray Van Helsing, the last in a line of vampire hunters. He has an uneasy partnership with Momoa’s vampire character, who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But they wind up on the run after a massive bounty is put on the vampire.

The studio has closed a deal for Max Barbakow to direct the upcoming film, based on an original idea by Mark Swift & Damian Shannon. Legendary unveiled the project on Wednesday, touting it as “‘Midnight Run’ in a Bram Stoker world.”

Barbakow most recently directed Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti’s “Palm Springs,” which broke the record for the biggest sale in Sundance history when it was acquired by Neon and Hulu at the 2020 film festival for $17.5 million and 69 cents. His other credits include “The Duke” and the autobiographical “Mommy, I’m a Bastard.”

Dinklage starred in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” — for which he won four Emmy awards — “My Dinner With Hervé,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” “Aquaman” star Momoa will next be seen as Duncan Idaho in Legendary’s “Dune.” He recently finished production on Netflix’s “Sweet Girl.” He also starred in “Thrones.” Swift and Shannon’s credits include “Friday the 13th” and “Freddy vs. Jason.”

Dinklage is represented by CAA and attorney Karl Austen. Momoa is repped by WME. Barbakow is represented by UTA and attorneys Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. The news was first reported by Deadline.