Jason Momoa Slams Warner Bros. Amid ‘Justice League’ Investigation: ‘This S— Has to Stop’

Jason Momoa has spoken out about his experience on the “Justice League” set, saying he, Ray Fisher and other cast members were treated in a “s—ty way” by Warner Bros.

On Sept. 8, the “Aquaman” star first showed support for Fisher and his allegations of “abusive” and “unprofessional” behavior from director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg while filming “Justice League.” Momoa was the first “Justice League” star to show solidarity with Fisher, posting to his Instagram Story with the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher.

On Monday evening, however, Momoa directly commented on his own experience while making “Justice League.”

“This s— has to stop and needs to be looked at @ray8fisher and everyone else who experienced what [happened] under the watch of @wbpictures needs proper investigation,” Momoa wrote on Instagram.

The actor also said the announcement that he was in talks to voice Frosty the Snowman in an upcoming film produced by Berg and Johns was “fake” and released to distract from Fisher’s allegations. Fisher posted his first allegations about Whedon and Warner Bros. on the morning of July 1, and approximately an hour later, the announcement about Momoa and “Frosty the Snowman” was released.

“I just think it’s f—ed up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the s—ty way we were treated on ‘Justice League’ reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable,” Momoa wrote.

Representatives for Momoa and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

Earlier on Monday, Fisher said Warner Bros.’ investigators have “conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR. They’ve also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top level executives.”

Fisher went on to say that an “implicated individual” in the investigation has called him to apologize.

Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit @wbpictures’ false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard! A>E 2/2 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 14, 2020

Warner Bros.’ “Justice League” investigation began in late August, and a couple weeks later, the company claimed that Fisher did not meet with the third-party investigator that was hired. However, the actor fired back and disputed Warner Bros.’ claim, providing a screenshot of an email he sent to his team and SAG-AFTRA in which he claimed he had met with the investigator over Zoom.