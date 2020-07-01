Jason Momoa in Talks to Voice ‘Frosty the Snowman’ in Warner Bros. Movie

“Aquaman” himself, Jason Momoa, is in negotiations to star as Frosty the Snowman in a movie for Warner Bros.

Momoa will voice Frosty in the live-action/CG hybrid. Framestore UK will do the animation.

Momoa will also produce with Geoff Johns, and Stampede’s Greg Silverman and Jon Berg. David Berenbaum, who collaborated with Berg on “Elf,” is on board to script the pic.

“We know Jason’s a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana … all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty,” Silverman said.

Momoa’s “Aquaman” was a massive hit for Warner Bros., grossing $1.14 billion at the worldwide box office. The studio is developing a sequel.

“From his role as a count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with ‘Aquaman,’ it felt only right to realize Jason this time in snow,” said Berg, who was an executive producer on “Aquaman.”

The character comes from the popular Christmas song written by Walter Rollins and Steve Nelson, and first recorded by Gene Autry and the Cass County Boys in 1950 following the success of Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Momoa will next be seen in the Warner Bros. sci-fi saga “Dune” as Duncan Idaho. The news about the Frosty project was first reported by Deadline.