Jason Momoa Surprises ‘Aquaman’ Superfan With Video Call

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa became a real superhero on Wednesday when he surprised 7-year-old fan Danny Sheehan with a video call.

Sheehan, who has a rare form of brain cancer, went viral earlier in the week for his reaction to receiving an “Aquaman” figurine as a gift. “Oh my gosh, my favorite one,” the boy yells in the video. “Aquaman!”

After seeing the video, “Aquaman” actor Momoa facetimed Sheehan and posted their conversation on Instagram.

“So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer,” Momoa wrote in the video’s caption. “I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him.”

During the call, Momoa and Sheehan talked about their love of dolphins, and Sheehan showed Momoa his prized “Aquaman” action figure.

“You are so beautiful. I’m excited. I’ve been hearing about you from all over from all my friends and I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you’re doing,” Momoa said.

“Can I tell you something very important?” Sheehan replied. “I love dolphins.”

“You love dolphins? Have you ever rode on a dolphin?” Momoa asked.

“No I never have and I’ve never seen one before,” said Sheehan.

“You’ve never seen one before either? Well, we’ve gotta make that happen. That would be fun,” Momoa suggested.

Sheehan then asked Momoa: “Can I show you something?” and held up his “Aquaman” figurine.

In the video’s caption, Momoa hinted that his next mission is to get Sheehan a trident of his own. “Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident,” Momoa wrote.

Watch the full video below.