×

Jared Leto Just Learned About Coronavirus After Returning From Desert Retreat

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jared Leto
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Jared Leto said he first learned about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, after emerging from a 12-day meditation retreat in the desert.

“Wow. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” Leto wrote on Instagram. “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing — to say the least.”

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

Leto continued, “I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

Many celebrities have been imploring people to stay home in an effort to “flatten the curve” of infection so that hospitals are not overwhelmed with patients all at once. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, as well as Idris Elba, “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju and “Bond” girl Olga Kurylenko have all revealed they have tested positive for coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson, who remained in isolation in Australia, appear to be recovering from the virus.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” Hanks wrote last week on social media.

Elba, after announcing Monday he had contracted COVID-19, said, “Look, this is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Jared Leto

    Jared Leto Just Learned About Coronavirus After Returning From Desert Retreat

    Jared Leto said he first learned about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, after emerging from a 12-day meditation retreat in the desert. “Wow. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” Leto wrote on Instagram. “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s [...]

  • Thais leave at the end of

    Thailand Closes Bangkok Cinemas, Postpones Songkran Holiday in Coronavirus Response

    Thailand on Tuesday ordered the closure of cinemas and other entertainment facilities as part of a raft of measures intended to control the spread of the lethal coronavirus outbreak. It also said that the country’s biggest public holiday Songkran will not take place in April. The cabinet of the national government approved the closure of [...]

  • 'The Perfect Candidate' to Receive Digital

    'The Perfect Candidate' to Receive Digital Release in U.K. as Theaters Shutter

    Distributor Modern Films has opted to give an online release to “The Perfect Candidate” in the U.K., as an alternative to the planned theatrical release, which has been put back as British movie theaters shutter due to coronavirus. The film by Haifaa Al Mansour, the trailblazing Saudi director of “Wadjda,” was scheduled for theatrical release [...]

  • Cineworld

    U.K. Cinemas Shutter Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    Leading U.K. cinemas chains Cineworld, Odeon, Picturehouse and Vue have announced they are closing theaters in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Vue revealed Tuesday afternoon that it is closing all of its cinemas until further notice. However, the business said it is “putting employment policies in place so staff are protected and not penalized financially.” [...]

  • Two giant golden Oscar-style statues of

    U.K. Theater Chain Odeon Shutters Cinemas in Response to Coronavirus

    U.K. theater chain Odeon has said all its cinemas in the country are to close. In a statement on its website, Odeon said that the cinemas would be closed until further notice. “Following government guidelines, Odeon Cinemas are closed until further notice. If you have pre-booked tickets online, these will be refunded automatically.” The announcement, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad