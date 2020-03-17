Jared Leto Just Learned About Coronavirus After Returning From Desert Retreat

Jared Leto said he first learned about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, after emerging from a 12-day meditation retreat in the desert.

“Wow. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” Leto wrote on Instagram. “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing — to say the least.”

Leto continued, “I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

Many celebrities have been imploring people to stay home in an effort to “flatten the curve” of infection so that hospitals are not overwhelmed with patients all at once. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, as well as Idris Elba, “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju and “Bond” girl Olga Kurylenko have all revealed they have tested positive for coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson, who remained in isolation in Australia, appear to be recovering from the virus.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” Hanks wrote last week on social media.

Elba, after announcing Monday he had contracted COVID-19, said, “Look, this is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”