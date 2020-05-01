Janelle Monae’s Horror Film ‘Antebellum’ Sets August Release Date

Lionsgate’s horror film “Antebellum” — starring Janelle Monae — will release in theaters in North America on Aug. 21.

The move is a vote of confidence that moviegoing in the U.S. will be back in full swing by the late summer. “Antebellum” had originally been set to debut on April 24, but was pulled in mid-March amid concerns about the pandemic. In the wake of the global health crisis, the studio also previously postponed Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson’s “Saw” reboot and Sarah Paulson’s “Run.”

Monae portrays a modern-day author transported back into the 19th century as a slave in the Southern United States to come face-to-face with her ancestors. The trailer’s tagline asks: “What if fate chose you to save us from our past?”

Antebellum” is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, also known as the team of Bush and Renz. Monae’s co-stars include Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Jena Malone. Bush and Renz also produced the film with Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Zev Foreman and Lezlie Wills.

Lionsgate also announced that it has signed a deal for the upcoming Bush and Renz’ horror project “Rapture” after winning a bidding war for the duo’s short story in which a family is torn apart by warring beliefs and must come together to unravel the mystery around the sudden vanishing of the global population. Bush and Renz will write the screenplay, direct it and produce it, re-teaming with McKittrick and Mansfield. Foreman will serve as executive producer with Ted Hamm. Maya Rodrigo will co-produce, Jim Miller and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Bush + Renz are represented by WME, Dissident and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.