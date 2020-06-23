‘Corpus Christi’ Director Jan Komasa to Helm Drama ‘Anniversary’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Polish filmmaker Jan Komasa, who scored a best international Oscar nomination earlier this year for “Corpus Christi,” will direct “Anniversary,” a drama of social apocalypse.

“Anniversary” will be produced by Nick Wechsler and Chockstone Pictures partners Steve Schwartz and Paula Mae Schwartz. Wechsler and the Schwartzes are no strangers to dark and edgy projects — they have collaborated on such films as “The Road” and “The Counselor.”

“I’m working on an intimate project about my most personal nightmare — a group of people who love each other being challenged by a devastating and inevitable force … a social virus,” said Komasa, whose most recent film, “The Hater,” which dealt with the dark underbelly of social media, won the best international narrative feature prize at the Tribeca Film Festival. It was also released in Poland in March but its successful theatrical run was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lori Rosene-Gambino is scripting “Anniversary.” She’s a Black List writer whose “The Murderer Among Us” is a true-crime thriller about legendary German director Fritz Lang and the making of the movie “M.” Komasa is attached to that project as well. Rosene-Gambino is developing film and television projects with her husband and producing partner David Gambino (“Perry Mason,” “The Judge”).

“I was delighted when I got my hands on Lori’s Fritz Lang script. Carving all the rigorously researched elements out of the legendary German filmmaker’s life was both intriguing and revelatory. When I read it I knew I had to meet Lori and now I’m excited to collaborate with such a rare talent on ‘Anniversary,'” says Komasa.

Chockstone Pictures and Nick Wechsler Prods. will produce “Anniversary.”

“In Jan Komasa’s ‘Anniversary,’ his dystopian vision is both speculative and realistic. Set in a time too close to our time, nothing can stop what’s coming,” said the producers in a statement.

Komasa and Gambino are repped by Gersh. Komasa is managed by the Melinda Jason Company. Komasa’s attorney is Will Jacobson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Rosene-Gambino is repped by Robert Wallerstein at Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof & Fishman. Attorneys David Fox and Jen Grega at Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light, represented the Schwartzes and Nick Wechsler in the deals.