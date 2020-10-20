Jamie Foxx to Star in Vampire Comedy ‘Day Shift’ for Netflix

Jamie Foxx is starring in and executive producing the Netflix vampire comedy “Day Shift,” with JJ Perry making his directorial debut.

Foxx will portray a hard working, blue collar dad who wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income — hunting and killing vampires. The script is written by Tyler Tice with current revisions by Shay Hatten (“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”).

Producers are Chad Stahelski (“John Wick” franchise) and Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Entertainment; Shaun Redick (“Get Out”) and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment. Foxx is executive producing with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter.

Foxx won a best actor Oscar for “Ray” and was nominated in the supporting actor category for “Collateral.” He also starred in the legal drama “Just Mercy” and nabbed the supporting actor trophy at the NAACP Image Awards earlier this year.

Foxx recently starred in Netflix’s “Power Project,” and will lend his voice to Pixar’s “Soul” as the role of a passionate music teacher. He will co-star in and produce the upcoming film “They Cloned Tyrone” and the series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.”

Perry is as a second unit director and stunt coordinator with credits on “Fast & Furious 9,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Bloodshot,” and the “John Wick” franchise. Stahelski said, “I’ve known and worked with JJ for a long time. His unique vision of ‘Day Shift’ makes it such a great first directorial project for him.”

Redick and Yates Redick discovered the “Day Shift” screenplay when Tice won the 2017 Slamdance Writing Competition Grand Prize, then attached Perry to direct.

