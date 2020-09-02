Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris Join John Boyega in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’

Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris have joined John Boyega in the sci-fi mystery “They Cloned Tyrone” for Netflix and Macro.

“Creed 2” writer Juel Taylor is attached to direct from a screenplay he wrote with Tony Rettenmaier. The film is described as a pulpy caper, in which an unlikely trio — portrayed by Boyega, Foxx and Parris — investigates a series of eerie events. Brian Tyree Henry had been in talks last year for one of the roles.

Foxx and Datari Turner are producing “They Cloned Tyrone,” along with Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love, Taylor, Rettenmaier and Kim Roth. Executive producers are Macro’s Mark R. Wright and Jack Murray.

Parris broke out in 2014’s “Dear White People” and stars alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the reboot of “Candyman,” directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Jordan Peele. Universal is releasing the movie on Oct. 16. Parris will star as Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” for Disney Plus.

Foxx won an acting Oscar for “Ray” and was nominated in the supporting category for “Collateral.” He starred in the legal drama “Just Mercy” and nabbed the supporting actor trophy at the NAACP Image Awards earlier this year.

Foxx is currently starring in Netflix’s “Power Project,” and will be seen in Pixar’s “Soul” in the role of a passionate music teacher. He’s also set to star in Blumhouse’s “Spawn.”

Parris is repped by CAA and Fox Rothschild. Foxx is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.