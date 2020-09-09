Jamie Foxx Signs Feature Film Producing Deal With Sony Pictures

Jamie Foxx and his producing partner, Datari Turner, have signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and produce feature films.

The first project in development that Foxx and Turner are producing for the studio under their new deal is an untitled action thriller written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, which Foxx is also set to star in.

“Not only is Jamie Foxx one of the most talented and decorated actors in the world, he is also an idea machine,” said Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. “As a company we have been lucky to work with Jamie in ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Amazing Spider-Man,’ but his creativity as a producer is his most exciting role yet. Jamie is wildly creative, funny and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning.”

Foxx and Teyonah Parris recently joined John Boyega in the sci-fi mystery “They Cloned Tyrone” for Netflix and Macro. Foxx won an acting Oscar for “Ray” and was nominated in the supporting category for “Collateral.” He starred in the legal drama “Just Mercy” and nabbed the supporting actor trophy at the NAACP Image Awards earlier this year.

Foxx is currently starring in Netflix’s “Power Project,” and will be seen in Pixar’s “Soul” in the role of a passionate music teacher. He’s also set to star in Blumhouse’s “Spawn.”

Turner produced the Netflix film “Uncorked,” earlier this year starring Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash, and “Nine Days,” starring Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz. Foxx is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.