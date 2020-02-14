×

James Ward Byrkit to Direct Aaron Loeb’s Off-Broadway Adaptation ‘Ideation’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aaron Loeb
CREDIT: Sarah Deragon

Aaron Loeb’s darkly comic one-act play “Ideation” will be turned into a movie, Variety has learned.

The Off-Broadway production centers on a group of corporate consultants who work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project for the government. It premiered in 2016, and went on to become a New York Times Critic’s Pick during its run at 59E59 Theaters.

“In ‘Ideation,’ Mr. Loeb has devised a psychological game, one that’s both amusing and intriguing to play,” the Times review read.

The film will be directed by James Ward Byrkit, who previously helmed and wrote “Coherence” and also penned the script for “Rango.” It will be backed by Rustic Films and Bellanova Films.

Loeb is the recipient of the Will Glickman playwriting award. His plays include “Brown,” “First Person Shooter,” and “Abraham Lincoln’s Big, Gay Dance Party,” which had its Off-Broadway premiere in 2010. In addition to being a playwright, Loeb is also a senior executive in games and recently held the role of president of FoxNext Games.

Rustic Films is a production company formed by David Lawson Jr., Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead. Previous credits include “Synchronic,” “The Endless” and “Resolution.” Bellanova Films was founded by Alyssa Byrkit. It previously produced “Coherence.”

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • Aaron Loeb

    James Ward Byrkit to Direct Aaron Loeb's Off-Broadway Adaptation 'Ideation' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Aaron Loeb’s darkly comic one-act play “Ideation” will be turned into a movie, Variety has learned. The Off-Broadway production centers on a group of corporate consultants who work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project for the government. It premiered in 2016, and went on to become a New York Times Critic’s Pick during [...]

  • Leopoldstadt review

    Tom Stoppard's 'Leopoldstat': Theater Review

    “Leopoldstadt,” the most slow-burn and personal work of 82-year-old Tom Stoppard’s long stage and screen career, is an intimate epic. It springs to astonishing dramatic life in a now bare, but once glorious apartment off Vienna’s Ringstrasse in 1955. The only problem is, for all the visceral emotional intensity of that scene, it forms less [...]

  • Duncan Sheik

    Listen: Duncan Sheik Created a Monster

    The singer-songwriter Duncan Sheik burst onto the musical theater scene with his raucous rock score for “Spring Awakening,” which swept the Tonys back in 2007, and since then, he’s worked steadily on stage — but a lot of his newer projects, including the current “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice,” have a much quieter [...]

  • Sting (center) and the cast in

    Sting in 'The Last Ship' at the Ahmanson: Theater Review

    A musical drama about the imminent demise of a shipbuilding town in the North East of England, and a union’s last-ditch attempt to reclaim the village’s pride? Audiences: No thanks. How about a musical drama about shipbuilding and unions, but with a song score by Sting? Audiences: Ha ha… nice try, but still no. All [...]

  • Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley

    Stewart/Whitley Expands Into Film and TV Casting (EXCLUSIVE)

    Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley are expanding their New York-based casting office Stewart/Whitley and opening a film and television arm. Casting director Joey Montenarello will head up this new department. He brings with him nine years of film and TV casting experience, much of which comes from his time spent at Barden/Schnee Casting. His credits [...]

  • Neil MeronNBC 'Hairspray Live!' photocall, Los

    Neil Meron Producing ‘13’ Musical Adaptation for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Neil Meron, whose credits include “Chicago,” “Hairspray” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” has boarded Netflix’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “13.” Meron is producing the film, which will be directed by Tamra Davis (“Crossroads,” “Billy Madison,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”). “13” debuted on Broadway in 2005 and featured an entirely teenage cast [...]

  • Endgame review Daniel Radcliffe

    Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming in 'Endgame': Theater Review

    The idea that Samuel Beckett’s plays are actually funny in performance is considerably more honored in theory than in practice. But happily, a rare pairing of his “Endgame” and the little-seen “Rough for Theatre II,” now playing at the Old Vic in London, bucks the trend. No one goes to Beckett expecting to split their [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad