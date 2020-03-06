James Wan Teams With Universal for Monster Movie

Universal Pictures is teaming with “Aquaman” director James Wan on a horror/thriller inspired by Universal’s monster legacy.

Details of the untitled project are sparse. Wan is set to produce the project, and a director has not yet been set. Friday’s announcement comes a week after the better-than-expected debut of the Universal’s “The Invisible Man,” a modern-day version of the studios’ 1933 movie of the same name. Other Universal monster titles of that era include Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Wan is producing through his Atomic Monster banner, which is in post-production on Wan’s “Malignant,” due out on Aug. 14; “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson and set for release on Sept. 11; “There’s Someone Inside Your House” for Netflix; and “Mortal Kombat,” slated for release on Jan. 15, 2021. Atomic Monster is in production on the fourth season of “MacGyver.”

Robbie Thompson is writing the script for the new project. Thompson is a co-executive producer on the upcoming Netflix series “Cursed,” the origin story of the Lady of the Lake from the Arthurian legend. He also developed the original pilot “The Endless Night” for WGN, and also sold a pilot based on Stephen King’s “Firestarter” to TNT with UCP.

Universal had planned to create a Monsterverse of connected projects when it released “The Mummy,” starring Tom Cruise, in 2017. The film grossed more than $400 million worldwide, but production and marketing costs hit $350 million, and the studio decided to focus on less expensive filmmaker-driven projects. The studio’s next monster film, “The Invisible Man,” has grossed $57 million worldwide on a $7 million budget in less than two weeks.

Wan is also on board for the “Aquaman” sequel. His other directing credits include “Saw,” the first two “Insidious” movies, the first two “Conjuring” movies and “Furious 7.”

Wan is represented by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP. Thompson is represented by Artists First Inc. and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.