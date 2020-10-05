James McAvoy, Claire Foy Thriller ‘My Son’ Bought by STXfilms

STXfilms has bought the rights to the upcoming English-language remake of the French thriller “My Son” starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy.

McAvoy will portray a man whose only son goes missing, leading to him travel to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives in search of answers. To play a man whose life is clouded by mystery, McAvoy will not be given a script or dialogue, so his character will only be aware of basic aspects of his story, and he will have to improvise and react to each moment as it unfolds. The rest of the cast and crew will be aware of the scenes.

The original film was released in 2017 with Christian Carion directing and Guillaume Canet starring in McAvoy’s role an absentee father searching for his kidnapped son in the mountains of southeast France. Carion has been attached to direct the English-language version, and he directed the original in the same improvised way with Canet.

The film will begin production in early November in Scotland. Producers are Carion, Laure Irrman for Une Hirondelle, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua for Wild Bunch International, Rebecca O’Brien for Sixteen Films and Marc Butan for Mad River Pictures.

STX has closed the rights to distribute the film in North America, U.K., Italy, Benelux, Latin America, Spain, Australia and China. Mad River International represents the film’s foreign rights.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to create ‘My Son’ for worldwide audiences,” said Adam Fogelson of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “James will be doing the detective work of the film in real time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller. We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like ‘My Son,’ and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film, which is certain to thrill audiences.”

McAvoy’s most recent credits include “Glass,” “Dark Phoenix” and “It: Chapter 2,” in addition to starring as Lord Asriel in BBC/HBO’s “His Dark Materials.” He is represented by UTA, United Agents and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Foy received a Golden Globe and Emmy Award for her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” She will next star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the biopic “Louis Wain.” She is represented by UTA and Independent Talent Group in the U.K.

Carion was nominated for the Academy Award for best foreign language film for his work on 2006’s “Joyeux Noel,” focusing on the unofficial Christmas Day truce during WWI. He is represented by Yoann de Birague & Associés.