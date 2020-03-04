×

James Bond Sequel 'No Time to Die' Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Brent Lang

B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.Credit: Nicola Dove© 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
CREDIT: Nicole Dove

No Time to Die” will be postponed until November, the James Bond sequel’s backers announced on Wednesday.

The film was originally supposed to be released internationally on April 2 and in the U.S. on April 10. However, the spread of the coronavirus has led to closures of theaters in major markets such as Italy, South Korea, China, and Japan. That could have been a major blow to “No Time to Die,” which cost more than $200 million to produce and millions more to market. Given that hefty budget, the film will need to perform well in international markets if it wants to make a profit.

“No Time to Die” will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.S. launch on November 25, 2020. MGM and EON produced the film. Universal is handling the international rollout.

“No Time to Die’s” decision could have a disruptive effect on the release calendar. Other major tentpole releases may now consider delaying their releases until the coronavirus has been contained. Insiders said that the theater closures are having a huge impact on their bottom line with revenues in places like Hong Kong and Taiwan falling nearly 50% and the box office drying up in Italy.

This month brings the debut of Disney’s “Mulan,” an adventure film that had been designed to appeal to Asian audiences. A Disney spokesperson confirmed that the release date for “Mulan” in the U.S. remains unchanged, but the film will debut in certain foreign markets at a later date.

“No Time to Die” will now open in the U.S. the weekend after Warner Bros. debuts “Godzilla vs Kong.” It will face off against Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

“No Time to Die” marks Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007. Cary Joji Fukunaga of “True Detective” renown directs the movie, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek appearing as Bond’s antagonist.

