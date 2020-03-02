×

James Bond Fan Site Urges for ‘No Time to Die’ Release Delay Due to Coronavirus

No Time to Die Trailer
CREDIT: MGM

Prominent James Bond fan site MI6-HQ.com wrote an open letter requesting the delay of “No Time to Die,” the upcoming installment in the Daniel Craig-led British spy series. The movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is set to release in theaters in early April. But given widespread concern about coronavirus, the fan group is urging distributors MGM and Universal and producers Eon to push its debut until summer.

“With the Coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events,” the article reads.

The letter points to the patterns of the virus’ spread in other countries. Outbreaks in the United States and the United Kingdom could reach levels that would make it non-conducive for public gatherings, such as theatergoing, by the time “No Time to Die” launches on April 10. The virus has already prompted theater closures in China and Italy. The article notes that a significant portion of ticket sales from previous Bond entry “Spectre” came from international markets.

“Delay the release of ‘No Time To Die’ until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control,” the article concludes. “It’s just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important. We have all waited over 4 years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah.”

Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, with the number of infected people reaching 90,000 and the death toll topping 3,000. Multiple conferences, festivals and publicity tours around the globe have been canceled or postponed in wake of the outbreak.

