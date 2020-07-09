Director Jake Szymanski Boards Buried Treasure Movie for Studio 8

Studio 8 has hired Jake Szymanski to direct an action comedy based on journalist Hudson Morgan’s misadventures in search of buried treasure in the Rocky Mountains.

In 2010, Forrest Fenn, an art dealer in New Mexico, announced he had buried a cache of gold and jewels in the Rocky Mountains — setting off a treasure hunt that attracted thousands. Last month, Fenn announced that a man who wished to remain anonymous had discovered the chest.

Morgan, a journalist turned comedy writer, will write the screenplay roughly based on his own experience in which a group of millennials set out after the treasure after their best friend disappears. That led to shouting matches, natural hazards, close calls with grizzlies, leaving the group with new appreciation for life, friendship and bear spray.

Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella and John Graham will produce the film. The project is described as “The Goonies” meets “The Hangover.”

“Morgan’s personal quest for Forrest Fenn’s treasure is an already bizarre tale fit for the big screen,” said Danella. “We’ve always been huge fans of Jake’s work, and after hearing of Hud’s tales of his treasure hunt misadventures, knew there was something special to be made by this collaboration.”

Szymanski’s credits include “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” and “The Package.” He’s made multiple shorts for Funny or Die and for “Saturday Night Live.”

Studio 8 produced Matthew McConaughey’s “White Boy Rick” and Ben Affleck’s upcoming detective thriller “Hypnotic.”

Szymanski is repped by UTA and Mosaic. Morgan is repped by 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobsen Teller.