Jake Gyllenhaal Signs First-Look Film Deal With New Republic

Jake Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories production company signed a first-look feature film production deal with New Republic Pictures, the company headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.

Gyllenhaal has previously collaborated with Oliver on “Everest” and Fischer on David Fincher’s “Zodiac.”

Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker launched Nine Stories in 2015 and have teamed on “Stronger,” “Wildlife” and the upcoming “The Devil All the Time,” launching on Netflix on Sept. 16. Nine Stories will premiere Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “Good Joe Bell,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton, at the Toronto International Film Festival. Nine Stories has made a deal at Netflix for the Ubisoft video game adaptation “The Division,” starring Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.

“Riva and I are thrilled to be in business with New Republic,” said Gyllenhaal. “Having worked with both Brad and Brian before, I’ve seen their deep respect for the craft of filmmaking first hand, and have long admired their keen and thoughtful business sense. They’re a rare breed of producer and we couldn’t be more excited to have them as partners as we begin this new chapter for Nine Stories together.”

It’s the second first-look deal signed by New Republic in recent weeks following Cate Blanchett’s new agreement for her Dirty Films company. Oliver received an Oscar nomination in 2011 for “Black Swan” and formed New Republic in 2017. The company backed “1917” and “Rocketman” last year.

Carlos Goodman of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher negotiated the deal on behalf of Nine Stories.