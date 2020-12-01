Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in ‘Redd Zone’ for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Jada Pinkett Smith will star in “Redd Zone,” an upcoming drama that will be released by Netflix and produced by Westbrook Studios.

The film is based on the true story of Tia Magee (played by Pinkett Smith), a single mother who helps her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of “The Bros” are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield.

The film will be dedicated to Redd’s memory.

Pinkett Smith, Miguel Melendez and Jon Mone, Westbrook Studios co-president and head of motion pictures, will produce the film with Emmy-nominee Howard Burkons. Brandon Magee will serve as an executive producer for the project.

Pinkett Smith is currently in production on “The Matrix 4” and executive producing the upcoming biopic “King Richard.” She co-hosts Facebook Watch’s most popular series, “Red Table Talk,” alongside her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith.

Pinkett Smith has become a champion of minority filmmakers, serving as executive producer for “Hala,” directed by Minhal Baig, which Apple TV Plus picked up as their first deal in Sundance 2019, as well as “Sprinter,” an award-winning Jamaican film directed by Storm Saulter, and “Charm City Kings,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto. It’s currently streaming on HBO Max after picking up a special jury prize for ensemble cast at Sundance 2020.

Upcoming Westbrook Studios films include a remake of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” and “Emancipation,” an upcoming thriller that will star Will Smith and be directed by Antoine Fuqua, and which sold to Apple in the largest film festival acquisition deal in history. Westbrook also produced “King Richard,” the story of Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams.