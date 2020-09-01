Jack Quaid Cast in ‘Scream’ Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

Jack Quaid has been cast in Paramount and Spyglass Media’s “Scream” reboot.

In the relaunch, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are reprising their roles as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley. It’s unclear who Quaid will play in the movie. “Ready or Not” filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing the new “Scream” from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The studio expects filming to begin later this year in Wilmington, N.C. Paramount recently announced “Scream” will debut in theaters Jan. 14, 2022.

Creator Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella, are executive producing with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serving as producers.

Quaid currently stars in Amazon’s series “The Boys.” His credits also include the independent comedy “Plus” and the first two “Hunger Games” films.

Quaid is represented by United Talent Agency, Anonymous Content and Viewpoint.

More to come…