Jack McBrayer Joins Cast of Comedy ‘Songs for a Sloth’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jack McBrayer, known to legions of “30 Rock” enthusiasts as Kenneth the Page, has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy “Songs for a Sloth.”

The independent film will be directed by frequent commercial and music video director Bradley Hasse in his feature directorial debut. He also wrote the script with actor Richard Hollman.

McBrayer will voice the titular sloth in the live-action comedic drama. He joins a cast that includes Hollman (“Law and Order”), Brian McCarthy (“The Americans”), Ava Eisenson (“Dietland”) and Arian Moayed (“Succession”).

The movie follows Maxwell Grant (Hollman), the man on the verge of a nervous breakdown when he discovers his late father left him a sloth sanctuary. When a talking sloth visits his dreams, Maxwell becomes obsessed with saving the animal’s habitat.

“I have always enjoyed doing fun projects with fun people, and this movie allowed me to both support indie film during a super weird time, as well as play with old pals from the New York improv scene,” said McBrayer, whose voice acting resume also includes “Wreck-It Ralph” and its sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” “I was thrilled to be a part of it.”

Hasse adds, “Having Jack McBrayer join the cast elevates the film in every way. Jack’s signature voice carries a weight that pushes the emotional through line of the story while simultaneously adding layers of comedy to each of his scenes. We set out to make something that’s funny but that also delivers an inspirational message, and every single person on this team helped to bring that home.”

“Songs for a Sloth” is being produced by Grayson Ross, Joe Labbadia, Hollman and Hasse through Pudding Boy Productions and Flying Cactus Films, with cinematography by Andy Whitlatch.