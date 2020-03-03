×

J.J. Abrams Teams With Warner Bros. on Supernatural Thriller ‘The Pinkerton’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot has teamed with Warner Bros. Pictures to develop Daniel Casey’s supernatural thriller “The Pinkerton” as a feature film.

The movie will be the first original film project for Bad Robot under a five-year mega-deal the company signed with WarnerMedia in September.

The studio is keeping the logline for “The Pinkerton” under wraps. The Pinkerton National Detective Agency was established in the United States by Allan Pinkerton in 1850. He claimed to have foiled a plot to assassinate president-elect Abraham Lincoln in 1861. Peter Dodd is overseeing for Warner Bros.

Casey is the screenwriter on Universal’s upcoming “Fast and Furious” sequel, “F9,” which opens May 22. He worked with Abrams the thriller “10 Cloverfield Lane.” His writing credits also include the Jack Reynor sci-fi thriller “Kin” and the Joe Carnahan-directed “Leo From Toledo” with Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo. He’s repped by Writ Large.

Bad Robot’s credits include the television series “Alias,” “Lost,” ” Person of Interest,” and “Westworld,” as well as and feature films such as “Cloverfield,” “Star Trek,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Overlord,” “Star Wars: The Force Awarkens” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

