×

Ivan Passer, Director of ‘Cutter’s Way,’ Dies at 86

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Czech Born Film Director Ivan Passer Listens to a Question During a Press Conference to Present His Movie 'Nomad' Which Will Be Shown out of Competition on Piazza Grande at the 59th International Film Festival Locarno Saturday August 05 2006 in Locarno Switzerland Switzerland Schweiz Suisse LocarnoSwitzerland Film Festival Locarno - Aug 2006
CREDIT: Lisa Maire/EPA/Shutterstock

Ivan Passer, a leading figure of the Czech new wave who directed films including “Cutter’s Way,” died Thursday in Reno, Nevada, an associate of the family confirmed. He was 86.

Passer was a close friend and collaborator of the late Czech filmmaker Milos Forman. Passer met Forman at a boarding school for delinquents or children who had lost their parents during the war (other students included Vaclav Havel and Jerzy Skolimowski). They reunited at film school in Prague, where he began collaborating on Forman’s films including “Loves of a Blonde,” “The Firemen’s Ball” and “Born to Win.” Passer’s first feature was the 1965 film “Intimate Lighting.”

Passer and Forman escaped Prague in 1969 as Russian tanks were advancing, when they pretended to be visiting Austria for the weekend. Though they lacked exit visas, a border guard who was a fan of Forman’s let them cross to safety, Passer told Variety in 2018.

After moving to the U.S., Passer began making films with some of the top actors of the era, including “Born to Win,” in which George Segal plays a heroin addict opposite Paula Prentiss and Karen Black; cop satire “Law & Disorder,” starring Carroll O’Connor and Ernest Borgnine; and crime comedy “Silver Bears” with Michael Caine and Cybill Sheperd.

Popular on Variety

It was a big switch from making banned films in Czechoslovakia to working for studios such as United Artists, but Passer told Film Comment, “Remember that I had lived under a Stalinist regime, so I knew how to deal with little Stalins in America.”

Perhaps his most well-known film was the 1981 “Cutter’s Way,” a noir drama starring John Heard as a wounded veteran and Jeff Bridges as his friend who helps him try to solve a murder.

He went on to direct an episode of “Faerie Tale Theatre,” comedy “Creator” with Peter O’Toole and Mariel Hemingway and 1988’s “Haunted Summer,” a period piece with Laura Dern and Eric Stoltz as members of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley’s entourage.

In the 1990s, he worked in television, winning Emmys and Golden Globes for the telefilm biopic “Stalin,” starring Robert Duvall, and directing TV movies “While Justice Sleeps,” “Kidnapped,” and “Fourth Story.” His later films include “The Wishing Tree,” starring Alfre Woodard, a TV adaptation of “Picnic” and Kazakh historical epic “Nomad: The Warrior,” co-directed with Sergei Bodruv.

He told Film Comment that part of the reason he didn’t work much in the later part of his life was that “I refuse to do violent films. I consider it dangerous. I have seen real violence during World War II.”

Passer later turned to teaching film at USC School of Cinema-Television.

 

More Film

  • Czech Born Film Director Ivan Passer

    Ivan Passer, Director of 'Cutter's Way,' Dies at 86

    Ivan Passer, a leading figure of the Czech new wave who directed films including “Cutter’s Way,” died Thursday in Reno, Nevada, an associate of the family confirmed. He was 86. Passer was a close friend and collaborator of the late Czech filmmaker Milos Forman. Passer met Forman at a boarding school for delinquents or children [...]

  • Sundance: Autlook Boards 'The Painter and

    Sundance: Autlook Boards 'The Painter and the Thief,' 'Acasa - My Home' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vienna-based Autlook Filmsales has acquired two titles ahead of their world premieres in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, taking place from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2. In “The Painter and the Thief,” an artist befriends the thief who stole her paintings, and makes him her muse. She [...]

  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: Henry

    Paramount's 'Snake Eyes' With Henry Golding Gets Blessing in Japan

    Production has got under way in Japan on “G.I. Joe” spinoff “Snake Eyes.” Featuring “Crazy Rich Asian” star Henry Golding, the actioner is a Paramount Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures, and Skydance presentation, in association with Hasbro, of a di Bonaventura Pictures Production. Selected members of the cast and key crew received a traditional blessing [...]

  • The Sonata

    'The Sonata': Film Review

    Restoration wit William Congreve opined that music had charms to soothe the savage breast, but in “The Sonata,” it has power to summon the savage beast — you know, the one usually depicted with horns, tail, and a pitchfork. This handsome horror meller set primarily in France benefits considerably from location shooting in cheaper, but [...]

  • The Woman Who Loves Giraffes

    'The Woman Who Loves Giraffes': Film Review

    Ask anyone to name a female pioneer who studied wild species in their natural habitat in Africa and you’ll get Jane Goodall. But in 1956, four years before primatologist Goodall’s rightfully celebrated work with the chimpanzees started, there was the 23-year-old Canadian Dr. Anne Innis Dagg and her research of giraffes. Despite being the first [...]

  • George MacKay as Schofield in "1917,"

    '1917' Wins Best Picture at 3rd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Awards

    The members of the Hollywood Critics Association celebrated 2019 and the end of the decade at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Awards Ceremony on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Sam Mendes’ “1917,” which, in a surprise move, took home the Golden Globes’ best picture award, also snagged the best picture award from the HCA. It [...]

  • Florence Pugh YouTube Black Widow Little

    Before 'Little Women' and 'Midsommar,' Florence Pugh Was a YouTube Performer (Watch)

    Florence Pugh, the breakout star of 2019 dramas “Little Women” and “Midsommar,” apparently has another talent: singing. The 24 year-old actress used to regularly perform covers and play acoustic guitar on YouTube as a teenager in 2013. Pugh, whose next film is Marvel’s “Black Widow” spinoff opposite Scarlett Johansson, went by a different stage name, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad