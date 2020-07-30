ITVS Announces Independent Lens Fall Lineup to Air on PBS (EXCLUSIVE)

ITVS, the non-profit organization responsible for funding documentary filmmakers, announced on Thursday the fall lineup for Independent Lens, a documentary anthology series airing Monday nights on PBS.

Starting Oct. 19 with Arthur Jones’ Sundance hit “Feels Good Man,” the slate includes diverse storytelling from award-winning directors and a directorial debut from HGTV’s “Property Brothers” co-host Jonathan Scott, who delivers “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip” on Nov. 16. ITVS has presented Independent Lens and co-produced documentaries for the series for nearly two decades.

“Feels Good Man” tells the story of artist and cartoonist Matt Furie’s comic character Pepe the Frog. The documentary will delve into the controversy surrounding the character, which was turned into a symbol of hate online. The film won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Hillary Bachelder’s “Represent” is up next on Oct. 26. The filmmaker focuses on three women in the American Midwest who all run for office in different parties. “Represent” documents the womens’ lives on the campaign trail.

“Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip” will air on PBS on Nov. 16. The film explores energy production in America. Scott follows fossil fuel monopolies that halt the growth of renewable energy, and he speaks with senators, coal miners, solar panel installers and others to gather information about the energy system.

Erika Cohn’s “Belly of the Beast” tells the sobering story of primarily women of color who have been subject to non-consensual sterilizations while in the California state prison system. Cohn uses the womens’ stories to shine a light on human and reproductive rights violations in prison.

“The new season of Independent Lens features a rich variety of films, each telling timely and fascinating stories that raise critically important questions that reflect the times in which we’re living,” said Lois Vossen, Executive Producer of Independent Lens in a statement. “This season we explore the most extreme, hateful corners of the internet, as well as what it takes for women to pursue public office. We see the horrors faced by female inmates in today’s correctional system, and exactly what and who is stifling the growth of renewable energy in this country. These impressive films delve deep into the most pressing issues facing our nation, through the eyes of some of the most talented and incisive documentary filmmakers working today.”

The rest of the fall slate will include encore programming of “Charm City,” “The Force” and “RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World.”

(Pictured: “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip”)