×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘Love & Basketball’ Allowed Issa Rae to Dream

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Photograph Issa Rae Stella Meghie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sabrina Lantos/Universal Picture

Issa Rae says she had every reason to think she could be a filmmaker when she was growing up.

“The ’90s had lots of black television and film … a lot of the shows were helmed by black people,” she recalls. “That’s what inspired me to at least try it.”

She may have only been 5 years old when “A Different World” — a spinoff of “The Cosby Show” that took place at a historically black college and ran on NBC from 1987 to 1993 — went off the air, but it left its mark.

But perhaps even more influential was “Love & Basketball.” The 2000 romantic drama, written and directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood, stars Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan as childhood friends who fall for each other while they’re both pursuing careers on the court.

“It took place in my neighborhood in Los Angeles,” says Rae, 35, who grew up in Inglewood. “It was a story about a tomboy who played basketball, which I identified with. Omar Epps was gorgeous, and Sanaa Latham was every woman in a way that I hadn’t seen before — a relatable black woman. And then behind the scenes it was directed and written by a black woman. It just felt so grounded. It was just a regular love story that wasn’t rooted in any kind of trauma. It wasn’t rooted in any major deceptions.”

In short, Rae says, “It made me want to be a filmmaker.”

Rae is sitting in the production offices of “Insecure,” the HBO series that has earned her Golden Globe and Emmy nominations as well as a Peabody Award. I’m interviewing her for an upcoming episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s movie podcast. She’s just begun promoting “The Photograph,” a romantic drama in which she stars as a New York City museum curator who unexpectedly finds love with a magazine reporter (Lakeith Stanfield) after he reaches out to her to talk about photos taken by her late photographer mother. “The Photograph” was written and directed by Stella Meghie, whom Rae met when she directed an episode of “Insecure” in 2018.

The film hits theaters on Feb. 14, just five days after the Oscars will be handed out. Shortly after Rae and John Cho announced the nominations on “Good Morning America,” the Academy came under fire for the lack of diversity among nominees. Cynthia Erivo is the only person of color nominated in the acting categories.

“Of course I was bummed out and irritated,” says Rae. “But I’m also just tired of having these conversations, and will we be satisfied next year if there are more nominations, and does that really represent the fact that the Academy is changing or actually diverse? It’s just like we get these little carrots here and there, and yeah, I’m tired of those conversations.

“All I can do is either discredit the Oscars as a non-objective party to merit film or buy into it and just be like, ‘Oh, maybe those films weren’t worth nominating,’ but I think it’s just a tired conversation.”

But she knows it’s a conversation that will continue.

“There are a lot of bumps,” Rae says. “I feel like we’re always in these cycles. Like this is not the first time this has happened. This won’t be the last time. We’ll see what the Oscars do next year with the attention and the ears and eyes of so many people. But then conversely, you have people being like, ‘Oh, now they’re the affirmative action awards.’ So it’s just like you can’t win anyway.”

Rae will continue to create. What “Love & Basketball” did for her, she hopes her projects will do for others. She remembers being in college when she noticed that Hollywood’s support and promotion of black content appeared to be waning.

“I was just so mad by the representation of a lot of black people, and black women particularly, on screen that I was like, this is not all we are,” she says. “We’re not just contestants vying for Flavor Flav’s love. Like that’s not what all black women are, and there have to be alternative representations [to] this.”

Take Lupita Nyong’o in “Us,” in which she played two characters — a mom in a middle-class black family and her evil doppelgänger. Her work was an early favorite in the Oscar race, but her name wasn’t called when the nominations were announced. “I was like, ‘Y’all didn’t see “Us”?’” Rae says. “‘Did y’all not see her do what she did in “Us”?’ In every way, that is to me the embodiment of a performance, and to not have that be recognized in any way is psychotic to me, but what can I do about it besides keep going?”

More Film

  • Priyanka Chopra Bollywood

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas In Final Negotiations to Join 'Matrix 4' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is taking the red pill. The actress and international beauty icon is in final talks to join the cast of the untitled fourth film in the Matrix saga, the Wachowski’s game-changing action franchise, insiders close to negotiations said. The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana [...]

  • The Photograph Issa Rae Stella Meghie

    How ‘Love & Basketball’ Allowed Issa Rae to Dream

    Issa Rae says she had every reason to think she could be a filmmaker when she was growing up. “The ’90s had lots of black television and film … a lot of the shows were helmed by black people,” she recalls. “That’s what inspired me to at least try it.” She may have only been [...]

  • Little Women

    Writers Infuse Serious WGA Awards Contenders 'Parasite,' 'Little Women,' 'Jojo Rabbit' with Humor

    This year’s crop of WGA-nominated adapted and original screenplays appears on the surface to be a grim lot. There’s war (“1917,” “Jojo Rabbit”), insidious homewreckers (“Parasite”), a Civil War-era coming-of age (“Little Women”) and an arch murder investigation (“Knives Out”), to name just a few of the nominated scripts. But here’s a surprise: Every one [...]

  • Cathy Yan Birds of Prey Director

    'Birds of Prey' Director Cathy Yan Reveals the Crucial Advice Patty Jenkins Gave Her

    Just months after Cathy Yan’s feature directing debut, Shanghai-set ensemble comedy “Dead Pigs,” made a big splash at Sundance in 2018, the Chinese-born filmmaker landed a gig helming a giant studio franchise movie, the DC Comics adaptation “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” starring Margot Robbie. Going straight from indie buzz [...]

  • Gloria Allred

    Gloria Allred Rips Apart Weinstein's Defense Team for 'Putting the Blame on Women'

    Shortly after Harvey Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley took the stand and testified that she was sexually assaulted by the fallen movie mogul over a decade ago, her attorney Gloria Allred ripped apart Weinstein’s defense team, speaking to press outside of the courthouse. During the six-hour testimony, Haley told the jury that Weinstein forcibly performed oral [...]

  • The Man Standing Next

    Korea Box Office: ‘Man Standing Next’ Dominates Holiday Weekend With $25 Million Haul

    Locally-made political drama, “The Man Standing Next” dominated the four-day Lunar New Year holiday weekend box office in South Korea. Opening on Wednesday (Jan. 22), the Showbox release earned $24.5 million from 3.23 million admissions over its opening six days. It accounted for more than 53% of the total holiday weekend box office. Set 40 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad