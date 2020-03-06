Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani Skipping SXSW Premiere of ‘The Lovebirds’ Over Coronavirus (EXCLUSIVE)

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, the stars of Paramount’s upcoming comedy “The Lovebirds,” will not attend the film’s world premiere at the SXSW film festival next week, insiders told Variety.

While Nanjiani has been vocal on social media this week about avoiding crowds, sources said the official decision came down Friday, and promotion for the film will be based out of Los Angeles. While the movie is still expected to screen at the festival, director Michael Showalter has also been pulled from attendance.

Reps for the director and stars had no immediate comment on the matter. The festival has been plagued with speculation in recent days over a possible, full-stop cancellation. Other prominent films scheduled to screen include “The King of Staten Island, ” starring Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, and A24’s “The Green Knight” led by Dev Patel.

By developments, I mean the recent cases of coronavirus diagnosed in LA. I live with an immunocompromised person so I need to be extra careful and avoid crowds right now. I need to do everything I can to protect those I love. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 5, 2020

