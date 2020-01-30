×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Irishman’ Production Designer on Film’s 295 Sets, 108 Shooting Days

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Martin Scorsese Irishman BTS
CREDIT: Courtesy of Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Bob Shaw has scored his first Oscar nomination, as production designer for “The Irishman,” one of 10 nominations for the Netflix film. “Irishman” looks at U.S. history through the eyes mafia hitman Frank Sheeran and his relationship with Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. The epic entailed 108 shooting days, with several locations each day.

How did you start?

I decided at age 16 that I wanted to design scenery; I was thinking theater. I designed “The Mandrake” at the Public Theatre when I was 20, then at 23, I designed “The Pirates of Penzance” with Linda Ronstadt on Broadway, working with a really won­derful director named Wilford Leach.

The Irishman” spans 50 years. What did that entail?

We built 28 sets and had 295 sets in all. Our locations were all over the place. There were a lot of locations that are only seen for a few moments.

After agreeing to do it, did you have a moment of doubt?

Usually I do. Like most people when they get a job, I often think, “I don’t know how to do this.” But this project came into focus very quickly.

Popular on Variety

With so many sets, was it complicated to keep things straight?

In our job, the first question you need to answer is, “Where are we?” In the script, they go to five different gas stations. But you can’t find any stations with 1950 gas pumps, so you have to find sites that can be turned into gas stations. Also, there were six or seven hotel rooms. When you have a lot of similar locations, you have to make them distinctive. This was my third project with (DP) Rodrigo Prieto, and there were lots of things that he brought to it. He said the earlier scenes would be Kodachrome, so that suggests a specific color range; oranges, reds and teals pop out more. Then Ektachrome when we got to the ’70s.

Did some sets re-create actual places?

Yes. We built the barber shop for the Albert Anastasia hit. It was based on a real place and there are famous photos of the aftermath of that hit. The look was incredibly specific, with powder-blue barber chairs, and it was just off a shopping arcade in the old Park Sheraton Hotel. We ended up building a set next to a shopping arcade in the Roosevelt Hotel. And all this was for just one shot.

Was your job mostly re-creating actual places?

No, not at all. For example, the real Villa di Roma was mundane; it wasn’t evocative of the ’50s or the mob. So that was invented, a concoction of many res­taurants I’ve been in. Marty [Scorsese] was not convinced we could achieve realism within a set that we built. I heard Bob De Niro say it felt real and lived-in; that’s exactly what we were going for.

What’s the biggest misperception of your job?

People think you just go out and find places, then tell the production crew to show up with a camera. It’s a lot more complicated than that. Our motto was, “We go to extraordinary lengths to bring you the ordinary.”

More Film

  • Martin Scorsese Irishman BTS

    'Irishman' Production Designer on Film's 295 Sets, 108 Shooting Days

    Bob Shaw has scored his first Oscar nomination, as production designer for “The Irishman,” one of 10 nominations for the Netflix film. “Irishman” looks at U.S. history through the eyes mafia hitman Frank Sheeran and his relationship with Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. The epic entailed 108 shooting days, with several locations each day. How did [...]

  • 1917 Sam Mendes

    Women Played Key Creative Roles in '1917'

    Ever since Universal-DreamWorks’ “1917” debuted, reporters have seemed fascinated with the fact that women played key creative roles in the film. The list included Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who co-wrote it with director Sam Mendes, and producers Pippa Harris and Jayne-Ann Tenggren. The surprise is surprising. Neal Street Prods., which Harris, Mendes and Caro Newling formed in [...]

  • 1917 Movie

    Oscar Voting Guide: A Race to the Finish

    Trying to predict the unpredictable is part of the agony and the joy of the Academy Awards. For better or worse, people will always remember when “Crash” was named over “Brokeback Mountain” or when “Moonlight” was revealed as the winner (eventually, after “La La Land” was mistakenly announced). Voting is now open for final balloting [...]

  • Harriet Bombshell Richard Jewell Best Actress

    How Acting Nominees Found Their Connection to Historic Characters

    They’re the scenes that get us talking. They’re the moving moments in which a film comes into focus not only for the audience, but also for the actors. While they may not necessarily be the clips chosen by the Academy to showcase their nominees, these sequences hold something special within. This year’s moments that made [...]

  • 1917 Movie

    Oscars 2020: Global Conflicts Resonate Stateside

    A century after World War I ended, “1917” reminds us of the cost of official policies that figure the best conflict resolution calls for young people to slaughter each other. As two angelic-looking, not-yet-cynical Tommies trudge through no-man’s land to deliver a life-or-death warning, the carnage they encounter demands we be mindful of similar missions [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo

    Listen: Cynthia Erivo on Her 'Surreal' Journey to the Oscars

    To say Cynthia Erivo’s last few months have been nothing like she has ever experienced before would be an understatement. Let’s just get to the obvious: the British actor and singer is not only a first-time Oscar nominee, but she’s up for two Academy Awards, one for best actress for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad