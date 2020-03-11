Film News Roundup: ‘Invisible Man’ Crosses $100 Million at Worldwide Box Office

In today’s film news roundup, “The Invisible Man” hits a milestone; “Kajillionaire,” “Come Play” and “Green Rush” get release dates; and Jack Eve’s romantic drama “Open” wraps shooting.

BOX OFFICE

Universal Pictures-Blumhouse Productions’ “The Invisible Man” has crossed $100 million at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks.

The film, directed by Leigh Whannell, has grossed $54 million domestically and $48.2 million internationally in 65 markets. The modern-day take on “The Invisible Man” grossed $28.2 million in its opening weekend, marking the highest launch for a horror title since last year’s “It Chapter Two.”

“The Invisible Man,” starring Elisabeth Moss, carries a $7 million budget and a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has opened No. 1 in 14 territories, including the U.K., Australia, Spain and South Korea.

RELEASE DATES

Focus Features has set a June 19 North American release for con-artist comedy “Kajillionaire,” starring Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger.

Miranda July directed the film from her own script. Jenkins and Winger portray Wood’s parents, who have trained her to swindle, scam and steal at every opportunity.

Producers are Plan B Entertainment’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, and Youree Henley. Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Jillian Longnecker executive produced.

Focus has also set its horror movie “Come Play” for a July 24 opening. Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet, only to have a mysterious creature use the devices against him.

Written and directed by Jacob Chase, “Come Play” stars Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr. as the boys’ parents. Producers are Amblin Partners, Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona.

Lionsgate has set an April 14 release date for the thriller “Green Rush,” starring Misha Crosby, Paul Telfer, Mike Foy, Kriss Dozal and Andre Fili. Gerard Roxburgh directed from a script by Telfer and Danny Acosta. The story, based on real events, centers on a cannabis farmer and his pregnant girlfriend fighting for their lives after criminals invade their property. The movie was produced by Misha Crosby, Urijah Faber, Rick Lee and Roxburgh. PRODUCTION

Sunset Round has wrapped production on the romantic drama “Open,” starring Jack Eve, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Oliver Johnstone.

Eve is directing and producing with Bennett-Warner and Chris Kerr. He portrays a former top amateur golfer who is trying to return after a tragedy and attempting to qualify for the Open Championship. He forms a relationship with a woman who knows nothing about golf, but has escaped to the rural surroundings near a golf course to recover from a trauma of her own.

The film was shot at Goodwood Golf Course in West Sussex in the U.K.