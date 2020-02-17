‘Invisible Life’s’ Karim Ainouz Drops Trailer for ‘Nardjes A.’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

On Feb. 14 last year, Karim Aïnouz arrived in Algeria to trace via the story of his parents the Algerian Revolution which happened 60 years ago – its 1954-62 War of Independence from France. The uprising he very quickly started to shoot, however, was one happening right then, the Revolution of Smiles, whose first street demonstration erupted on March 1.

The result, “Nardjes A.,” world premieres in Panorama Dokumente at this week’s Berlin Intl. Film Festival.

On the second week of protests, Aïnouz was advised by a friend guide that he shouldn’t shoot anything at all. “But I don’t take ‘no’ for an answer,” he remembers. Looking to film the Revolution from the viewpoint of an Algerian, he located female activist Nardjes Asli through a friend. “Nardjes A.” is essentially a film diary, shot over March 8, International Woman’s Day, from 8am to 5am the next day, as Nardjes Asli joins a rally, has dinner with protestors, goes to a club to dance.

The Revolution of Smiles “was very spontaneous, really very dangerous at first and very beautiful,” says Aïnouz.

In form, shot on the fly, following Nardjes, “Nardjes A.” is lightyears away from the Douglas Sirk high style of “The Invisible Life” which won the Cannes Festival’s Un Certain Regard last year.

Yet just the teaser-trailer is enough to suggest that this is the work of an inveterate filmmaker. It begins with a monotone grey-blue sky of Algiers, captures the barrage of songs and milling bodies of the protestors, and a sense of momentum as Nardjes, walking down streets, reproaches in voiceover the government for ruining her generation’s lives. But, she concludes, “You underestimated us, me and my peers.”

Some of the same focus remains, as well. Nardjes A.’s protests are not just against aged Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika running for a fifth term of office but, like “Invisible Life,” a struggle  for gender freedom in  the face of arcane patriarchy.

Part of the film’s virtue, says Aïnouz, is lending visibility to a Revolution that has become a kind of media blind spot, rarely in the news.

The protests are “very empowering, and the film captures beautifully and, with a rawness, the electrifying atmosphere of the protest, the power behind it, and the possibility of transformation,” says Panorama head Michael Stütz.

Some things did change after the Revolution of Smiles started, says Aïnouz. He places his faith in Nardjes A. and her generation that things will change more profoundly. “It’s a generation often seen as very superficial, just interested in fashion cues, but it’s actually reclaiming its country, so Berlin is a great platform for Nardjes to speak out,” Aïnouz enthuses.

Sold by MPM Premium, the film is produced by Germany’s Watchmen Productions and co-produced by France’s MPM Film, Algeria’s Show Guest Entertainment and Brazil’s Inflamável. Marie-Pierre Macia, Christopher Zitterbart, Claire Gadeá, Richard Djoudi and Janaina Bernardes produce.

Nardjes A.
CREDIT: Alibi Communications

More Film

  • Nardjes A.

    ‘Invisible Life’s’ Karim Ainouz Drops Trailer for 'Nardjes A.’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    On Feb. 14 last year, Karim Aïnouz arrived in Algeria to trace via the story of his parents the Algerian Revolution which happened 60 years ago – its 1954-62 War of Independence from France. The uprising he very quickly started to shoot, however, was one happening right then, the Revolution of Smiles, whose first street [...]

  • Call of the Wild

    'The Call of the Wild': Film Review

    Dogs, in their rambunctious domesticated way, can lead us overly civilized humans a step or two closer to the natural world. So it’s only fitting that the best dog movies have saluted that unruly canine spirit without a lot of artificial flavoring. Hollywood’s classic dog tales, like “Old Yeller” (1957) or “Lassie Come Home” (1943), [...]

  • Adventures of a Mathematician

    Indie Sales Unveils Trailer For 'Adventures of a Mathematician' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the run up to Berlin’s European Film Market, Indie Sales has unveiled the trailer for Thor Klein’s “Adventures of a Mathematician” which had its world premiere in Palm Springs. The film tells the inspiring true story of a Polish-Jewish mathematician who got a fellowship at Harvard and went on to join the prestigious Manhattan [...]

  • Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in SONIC THE

    How Internet Backlash Helped 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Avoid Box Office Disaster

    It’s not a stretch to say Universal’s “Cats” and Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” had two of the most polarizing movie trailers in recent memory. Both caught fire online for all the wrong reasons after fans on social media torched the questionable CGI. “Cats,” an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, used a new science called [...]

  • Neumond Berlin Germany Restaurant

    Berlin Offers Diversity in Restaurant Scene

    Berlin Film Festival attendees have a chance to sample the diverse cuisine of a foodie city. Some of the top pics for a pre-film repast: Adana Grillhaus  A hugely popular Turkish restaurant in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, Adana Grillhaus now has a second location right around the corner. Manteuffelstr. 86 +49 30 6127790 Skalitzer Str. 105 [...]

  • my salinger year

    Berlin Festival's New Selection Committee Takes Off

    Berlin’s new seven-member selection committee — four women and three men — comprises the core of new director Carlo Chatrian’s programming staff, which is led Canadian critic Mark Peranson. Peranson was the Locarno Film Festival’s chief of programming when Chatrian headed that Swiss festival. This year, Berlin is opening with “My Salinger Year,” starring Sigourney [...]

  • Mariette Rissenbeek Berlin Film Festival Executive

    Mariette Rissenbeek Faces Challenges as Berlin Festival Executive Director

    Making her debut as the new executive director of the Berlin Film Festival this year, Mariette Rissenbeek is facing some big challenges after taking over management duties at one of the world’s biggest public film fests. Rissenbeek and new artistic director Carlo Chatrian succeed Dieter Kosslick, who left an indelible mark on the fest after [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad