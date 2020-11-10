International Documentary Association to Honor Sam Pollard With Career Achievement Award

Three-time Emmy winner Sam Pollard has been selected for the career achievement award by the International Documentary Association.

He will be honored at the 36th annual IDA Documentary Awards’ digital ceremony in January. The nominees for all categories will be revealed on Nov. 24.

Pollard won two Emmys for “When The Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts” and another for “By the People: The Election of Barack Obama.” He received an Oscar nomination in the documentary category for “4 Little Girls.” His most recent film “MLK/FBI” premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival. Pollard has also edited Spike Lee’s “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Jungle Fever” and “Bamboozled.”

His credits include “Slavery by Another Name,” “August Wilson: The Ground on Which I Stand,” “Two Trains Runnin,’” and “Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me.” Pollard co-directed the six-part series “Why We Hate” and 2020 HBO series “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children.”

The emerging documentary filmmaker award will be presented to Garrett Bradley, whose film “Time” won the Sundance 2020 best director award in the U.S. documentary feature competition. Bradley previously won the Sundance 2017 jury prize for The New York Times Op-Docs short film “Alone.”

IDA’s Amicus award will honor Regina Scully, the founder and CEO of Artemis Rising, an organization dedicated to transforming culture through media, arts and education. She is a producer on more than 200 documentary films including “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” “The Invisible War” and “After Tiller.”

The Pioneer award will go to Firelight Media, which has credits on “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” and “Freedom Riders.” The Courage Under Fire award will be given to “Welcome To Chechnya” filmmaker David France and his team as well as the activists featured in the film — David Isteev and Olga Baranova. The Truth to Power Award will go to Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa, co-founder of the Philippines-based online news network Rappler.

IDA Executive Director Simon Kilmurry said, “If we have learned anything from this tumultuous year it is the fundamental and critical importance of speaking the truth. Without that, democracies are undermined, the corrupt thrive and the marginalized are crushed. All of this year’s honorees are dedicated to speaking the truth and nurturing and supporting the brave filmmakers and activists who continue to shine a light into the darkest corners. We thank them for their work.”