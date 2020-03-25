×

Film News Roundup: Inside Out Postpones LGBTQ Film Festival Due to Coronavirus

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Inside Out Film Festival

In today’s film news roundup, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival gets postponed, the commercial industry’s health plan addresses the coronavirus pandemic and Margaret Qualley’s “A Head Full of Ghosts” finds a home.

FILM FESTIVAL

Inside Out, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival, has postponed this year’s 30th anniversary edition to Oct. 1-11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival had been scheduled for May 21-31 in Toronto. Inside Out said Wednesday that it would present several key initiatives in an online format, including its LGBTQ international feature film financing forum, its annual short film pitch competition, the launch of the previously announced content platform for youth and an online sneak peek of the festival’s 30th anniversary archival exhibit.

“Inside Out is committed to connecting filmmakers, industry, and communities year-round, and will be utilizing all available methods to do so during this unprecedented time,” the organization said. “All tickets and packages that have been previously purchased for this year’s festival will remain valid for the new October dates.”

Inside Out presents the 11-day Toronto LGBT Film Festival (Toronto’s third-largest festival after TIFF and Hot Docs), a four-day festival in Ottawa, a year-round screening and event series at the TIFF Bell Lightbox and professional development initiatives, including the world’s only LGBTQ Feature Film Financing Forum.

HEALTH BENEFITS

The Producers’ Health Benefits Plan, which administers benefits to employers, staff and freelancers in the commercials production industry, has taken a series of actions addressing the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan announced Wednesday it will ensure that covered freelance employees are not at risk of losing their health benefits during the crisis; allow employers the option to temporarily insure laid off employees; and offer discounted premiums to those who may lose employer-paid coverage. PHBP covers approximately 4,000 workers and their families, with over 200 participating employers.

“PHBP’s primary reason for being is the health and welfare of the commercial industry’s freelancers and staff, and the production and post companies that employ them,” said Sean Cooley, executive director. “We’ve taken measures today to ensure our freelance population does not lose coverage due to the sudden halt of production, as well as offering financial relief by temporarily waiving all monthly fees such as dependent coverage costs.”

The plan is also discounting monthly COBRA premiums, the self-paid continuation coverage offered to employees no longer covered on an employer’s plan. All qualification periods for freelancers will be extended three months. PHBP will allow any furloughed or laid off covered staff employee to remain on their employer’s staff coverage (so long as the employer continues premium payments) through May 31. PHBP will allow any currently covered full-time employee whose hours are reduced to part-time status with the same employer to remain on their employer’s staff coverage for April, May and June.

ACQUISITION 

STXfilms has bought rights to Scott Cooper’s upcoming horror movie “A Head Full of Ghosts,” with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor Margaret Qualley in the lead role.

STX will distribute in the U.S. and U.K. and collaborate with output partners in Latin America (Sun), Canada (Elevation) and Benelux. “A Head Full of Ghosts” is backed by Cross Creek, Team Downey and The Allegiance Theater. CAA Media Finance represented U.S. rights. Mad River launched foreign sales at the European Film Market in Berlin last month.

“A Head Full of Ghosts” is adapted from Paul Tremblay’s 2015 horror novel about a 23-year-old woman recalling how her older sister had become unhinged 15 years earlier, veering between schizophrenia and demonic possession. Producers are Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine of the Allegiance Theater, Susan Downey of Team Downey, Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek, Cooper and David Gambino. Robert Downey Jr. is executive producing.

Qualley’s credits include “Fosse/Verdon” and “My Salinger Year,” which opened Berlin. Cooper most recently directed “Antlers,” starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Inside Out Film Festival

    Film News Roundup: Inside Out Postpones LGBTQ Film Festival Due to Coronavirus

    In today’s film news roundup, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival gets postponed, the commercial industry’s health plan addresses the coronavirus pandemic and Margaret Qualley’s “A Head Full of Ghosts” finds a home. FILM FESTIVAL Inside Out, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival, has postponed this year’s 30th anniversary edition to Oct. 1-11 due to the coronavirus [...]

  • I used to go here indie

    Unsold Indie Films Seek Streaming Buyers While U.S. Self-Isolates From Coronavirus

    As the coronavirus pandemic forces global audiences into their homes and film and television production grinds to a halt, unsold independent films have become attractive options for distributors seeking fast content, numerous industry insiders tell Variety. Streamers including Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime and the major studios are showing renewed interest in finished films [...]

  • AMC movie theater placeholder

    AMC Theatres Furloughs CEO and Staff as Coronavirus Pandemic Closes Cinemas

    AMC Theatres, the nation’s biggest cinema chain, furloughed more than 600 corporate employees after the coronavirus outbreak forced movie theaters across the country to close. The action extends to every corporate AMC staff member, including chief executive officer Adam Aron. While AMC locations are closed, employees will have reduced working hours at reduced pay, or [...]

  • Aero Theater Los Angeles Closed Coronavirus

    Can Movie Theaters Survive the Coronavirus Crisis?

    Movie theaters have endured world wars, depressions and recessions, and the advent of everything from television to streaming. But COVID-19 and the public health crisis it has generated around the globe represent an existential threat to the cinema business like no other. In a matter of days with the accelerating spread of the contagion, most [...]

  • Movie Theaters Closed Coronavirus

    How One Movie Theater Owner Is Selling Curbside Popcorn to Pay His Employees

    Mark O’Meara has endured blizzards, hurricanes and economic recessions. Even in three feet of snow, he’s managed to keep the lights on at University Mall and Cinema Arts, the two movie theaters he owns in Fairfax, Va. But for the first time in 29 years, he had to close his doors as the coronavirus pandemic [...]

  • Tiger King

    What to Watch After You've Seen 'Tiger King' on Netflix

    Last weekend, much of the world became obsessed with Netflix’s new series “Tiger King,” about the sinister but colorful world of big cat breeding. Real-life characters like Joe Exotic and Doc Antle fall into the “you can’t make this stuff” up category of personalities that would be unbelievable if they didn’t actually exist. With people [...]

  • Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel

    Endeavor Lays Off 250 Across Company, Exploring Wide Salary Cuts

    Endeavor has laid off roughly 250 staffers across its portfolio of businesses, sources told Variety, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyze Hollywood. Pay cuts are being evaluated for all remaining employees, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in a memo on Wednesday. The majority of staff cuts have hit IMG Academy, a sports education facility, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad