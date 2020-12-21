‘Nomadland’ Tops Indiana Film Journalists Association, Leslie Odom Jr. Wins for ‘One Night in Miami’

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” continued its reign this weekend, winning four awards — including best film, director, actress (Frances McDormand) and adapted screenplay — at the Indiana Film Journalists Association Awards.

Zhao won director at all five critics awards handed out in the last week.

Leslie Odom Jr. picked up his first prize for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” with Chadwick Boseman being named the runner-up in both lead and supporting categories for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods.”

Other winners were also repeats from past critics groups, including Delroy Lindo nabbing best actor for “Da 5 Bloods” and Maria Bakalova taking supporting actress for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Eliza Hittman netted a win for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” in best original screenplay — the second trophy for the film in that race this season.

The full list of winners and runners-up are below:

Leslie Odom Jr in “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

Best Film: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Runner up: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Nominees:

“Another Round”

“The Assistant”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“First Cow”

“I’m thinking of ending things”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Minari”

“The Twentieth Century”

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Runner up: Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Runner up: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Runner up: Jessie Buckley, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor: Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Runner up: Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Runner up: Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Best Original Screenplay: “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features) – Eliza Hittman

Runner up: “The Twentieth Century” (Oscilloscope Pictures) – Matthew Rankin

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao

Runner up: “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix) – Charlie Kaufman

Best Animated Feature: “Soul” (Pixar)

Runner up: “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Musical Score: Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet” (Warner Bros.)

Runner up: Emile Mosseri, “Minari” (A24)

Best Documentary: “Dick Johnson Is Dead” (Netflix)

Runner up: “Athlete A” (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Film: “Another Round” (Nordisk Film)

Runner up: “Song Without a Name” (Sophie Dulac Distribution)

Breakout of the Year: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Runner up: Andrew Patterson, “The Vast of the Night” (Amazon Studios)

Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance: Jamie Foxx, “Soul” (Pixar)

Runner up: Sean Bean, “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Ensemble Acting: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Runner up: “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Original Vision Award: “The Twentieth Century” (Oscilloscope Pictures)

Runner up: “Dick Johnson Is Dead” (Netflix)

Hoosier Award: “Athlete A” (Netflix)

The Indiana Film Journalists Association was established in 2009 to celebrate the cinematic arts and support Hoosier film criticism.

