×

Indian Film Festival Los Angeles to Open With Imtiaz Ali Evening

By
Shalini Dore

Features News Editor

Shalini's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Aman Dhillon

The Indian Film Festival Los Angeles will kick off not with a new film, but what is billed as An Evening With Imtiaz Ali, the writer-director of such films as “Jab We Met” and “Rockstar.” He will be joined for an onstage conversation with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. A screening of Ali’s 2014 film “Highway” will then unspool. The opening night gala presentation takes place April 1 at ArcLight Hollywood.

“The MisEducation of Bindu,” directed by Prarthana Mohan and produced by Mark and Jay Duplass, will close the festival on April 5. In between, a bevy of international film festival hits from Tribeca and SXSW to Venice and Toronto will screen including Bhaskar Hazarika’s “Aamis,” Arati Kadav’s “Cargo,” Alankrita Shrivastava’s “Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars,” Gitanjali Rao’s animated “Bombay Rose” and Geetu Mohandas’ Malayalam-language “Moothoon.”

There will also be an array of documentaries and shorts playing during the festival, which runs April 1-5 at Regal L.A. Live.

“This year’s lineup exemplifies the boundless creativity on display in the Indian independent film community and its diaspora” said Mike Dougherty, IFFLA’s director of programming. “Visitors to IFFLA this year have their choice of animation, sci-fi/fantasy, romance, documentary, comedy, thriller and more, in films that in typical IFFLA fashion deal with hard-hitting political themes, and that challenge as well as entertain. I couldn’t be more proud of the films we’re presenting.”

Popular on Variety

Besides the films, there will be back-to-back master classes by Ali and Kashyap on April 4.

For tickets and more information visit indianfilmfestival.org.

More Film

  • Hustlers Movie

    STX, Black Bear Pictures, Elevation Form Distribution Partnership

    STX Entertainment, Black Bear Pictures and Canadian distributor Elevation Pictures have unveiled a strategic distribution partnership. The agreement was announced Wednesday at the Berlin Film Festival and includes an exclusive output deal for STXinternational to sell and distribute all Black Bear productions internationally. Elevation Pictures, in which Black Bear is a major investor, will distribute [...]

  • Indian Film Festival Los Angeles to

    Indian Film Festival Los Angeles to Open With Imtiaz Ali Evening

    The Indian Film Festival Los Angeles will kick off not with a new film, but what is billed as An Evening With Imtiaz Ali, the writer-director of such films as “Jab We Met” and “Rockstar.” He will be joined for an onstage conversation with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. A screening of Ali’s 2014 film “Highway” will [...]

  • Morena Baccarin to Star in Espen

    'Deadpool,' 'Homeland's' Morena Baccarin to Star in Espen Sandberg's Survival Thriller 'Beast'

    “Deadpool” and “Homeland” actress Morena Baccarin will star in the survival thriller “Beast,” to be directed by Espen Sandberg, who co-helmed Oscar-nominated “Kon-Tiki” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Based on Aaron W. Sala’s Blacklist script, “Beast” is about a woman who survives a plane crash and is stranded on a [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe and Tye Sheridan Join Oscar Isaac in 'The Card Counter'

    Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe have been cast in “The Card Counter,” a casino-set revenge thriller starring Oscar Isaac. Paul Schrader is directing the movie from a screenplay he wrote. Martin Scorsese also joined the project as an executive producer. It’s the fifth collaboration between Schrader and Scorsese, who previously worked together on [...]

  • EUGENE HERNANDEZ, DIRECTOR OF NEW YORK

    Eugene Hernandez Named New York Film Festival Director

    Eugene Hernandez will take over as New York Film Festival director, replacing former chief Kent Jones who stepped down in September. Hernandez, who serves as deputy executive director of Film at Lincoln Center, is bolstering his responsibilities to include strategic direction and leadership of the New York Film Festival. He will also serve on the [...]

  • Chris-Brancato-Giancarlo-Esposito-Carole-Bouquet-and-Zabour-Breitman

    ‘The Luminaries,’ ‘The Eddy,’ ‘Patria’ Set for Series Mania

    PARIS  —  “Narcos” showrunner Chris Brancato and “Godfather of Harlem” star Giancarlo Esposito, actors Carole Bouquet and Zabou Breitman, and the cast and crew behind the Canal Plus series “The Bureau” will be among the many guest of honor at this year’s Series Mania, which will kick off its 11th edition on March 20. Returning to [...]

  • Jakob Mejlhede Andersen

    NENT Studios U.K. CEO Jakob Mejlhede Andersen Steps Down

    Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, the CEO of NENT Studios U.K., is stepping down from the business, which operates the Nordic region’s leading streamer Viaplay. Mejlhede was appointed CEO of NENT Studios U.K. in October 2019 and was previously executive VP and CCO for NENT Group’s Viaplay. He also held the role of executive VP and group [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad