‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ Trailer: Charlie Kaufman Brings His Surreal Vision to Netflix

Netflix unveiled the trailer for its new psychological horror film, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” based on Iain Reid’s book and adapted into a screenplay by director Charlie Kaufman. It is set for a Sept. 4 release on the streaming platform.

An unnamed woman (played by Jessie Buckley) is at the helm of the film, as she’s only defined in relation to her boyfriend, Jake (Jesse Plemons). The couple meet in a pub and soon begin a relationship, but much of the plot centers around the woman’s realization that something isn’t quite right on a trip to meet Jake’s parents. She begins to have strange experiences that she can’t quite explain.

Kaufman’s work on the upcoming project will mark his return to directing after 2015’s “Anomalisa.”

He recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” and how the central couple’s inexplicable experiences during the trip lead to a questioning of their reality and relationship.

“Loneliness and hopelessness and regret — these are things that are part of the fabric of this film,” Kaufman said.

He added that casting was an important part in capturing the character of Jake’s girlfriend. A friend suggested Buckley would fit the role well, and Kaufman said her audition solidified his need to cast her as one of the leads.

“She’s present with whatever is happening,” he said. “Whatever she does, it’s real. It happens in reaction to the thing that she’s given.”

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” also stars Toni Collette and David Thewlis, who play Jake’s mother and father, respectively. It is executive produced by Gregory Zuk. Watch the trailer below.