×

Illumination Taps Keith Feldman as COO (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Keith Feldman has been named chief operating officer of Illumination, the animation powerhouse behind such hits as “Despicable Me” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” He joins Illumination after serving as president and general manager of worldwide home entertainment at 20th Century Fox.

In his new role, Feldman will serve as the key strategic partner and adviser to Illumination’s founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. He will also drive development and execution of long-term business strategies and significant growth initiatives and will lead all core business operations of the company including business development, finance and administration. Additionally, Feldman will serve as the primary liaison to the senior executive team at Universal Pictures, the studio that distributes all of Illumination’s movies.

“Keith’s successful background and wide-ranging global expertise coupled with his strong relationships and collaborative style position him perfectly for this leadership role,” said Meledandri.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime and a dream come true,” said Feldman. “I am thrilled to support Chris Meledandri’s aspiration for creative and commercial excellence, ambition and innovation.”

Feldman spent the past 25 years at Fox. During his tenure there, he worked in business development, sales, marketing and regional/country manager positions, ultimately assuming the roles of president, international and president, distribution. At Fox, he pushed the company to embrace digital distribution.

Popular on Variety

Feldman began his career at E & J Gallo Winery, a major exporter of California wines. He earned his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan Flagler Business School and his BBA in Marketing from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.

More Film

  • Tom Hanks Greyhound trailer

    Watch Tom Hanks Fight Nazi Submarines in First 'Greyhound' Trailer

    Sony Pictures has released the action-laden first trailer for the war drama “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks’ commander promising to “bring hell from on high” on Nazi submarines. “Greyhound” is set in the early days of World War II as an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous [...]

  • Onward Animated Film 2020

    How Pixar's Spell Squad Conjured the Magic in 'Onward'

    Though Pixar’s “Onward” is set in a fantasy world, its characters embody real-life qualities and virtues. In the film, out March 6, two elf brothers, voiced by Tom Holland (Ian) and Chris Pratt (Barley), try to use magic to bring their father back from the dead. When the attempt short-circuits, they embark on a journey [...]

  • Illumination Taps Keith Feldman as COO

    Illumination Taps Keith Feldman as COO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Keith Feldman has been named chief operating officer of Illumination, the animation powerhouse behind such hits as “Despicable Me” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” He joins Illumination after serving as president and general manager of worldwide home entertainment at 20th Century Fox. In his new role, Feldman will serve as the key strategic partner [...]

  • Jon Ossoff Senate Run Georgia

    Doc Producer Jon Ossoff on His Run for a U.S. Senate Seat in Georgia

    After years producing investigative documentaries that hold the likes of ISIS and East African death squads to account, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff now finds himself in the media glare, pursued by fellow documentarians and acutely aware of optics.   In this “golden age” of nonfiction, where a film on 30-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sold [...]

  • Disney's MULAN..Mulan (Yifei Liu)..Photo: Film Frame..©

    Box Office: 'Mulan' Eyes Huge $85 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

    Despite fears that coronavirus could impact moviegoing across the globe, Disney’s “Mulan” is expected to pull off solid opening weekend ticket sales at the domestic box office. According to early estimates, the live-action remake should collect $85 million when it debuts in U.S. theaters on March 27, though some tracking services predict that number could [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad