A24’s ‘False Positive’ Starring Ilana Glazer Lands at Hulu

Ilana Glazer’s “False Positive” is popping up at Hulu. The A24 film, co-written and produced by Glazer and John Lee is set to debut as a Hulu original in 2021.

“False Positive” marks Glazer and Lee’s feature film co-writing debut, after working together on “Broad City.” Glazer stars in the film as Lucy, who after several attempts at trying to get pregnant with her partner Adrian (played by Justin Theroux), find their “dream fertility doctor” in Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan).

“But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl,” the film’s logline reads, “Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own ‘birth story.’ As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…”

Rounding out the cast are Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush and Josh Hamilton.

Lee directed the film, from a story he co-wrote with Alissa Nutting and a script co-authored with Glazer. Jonathan Wang produced the project alongside Glazer and Lee.

Last June, Glazer discussed the film, which she’d recently wrapped filming while appearing on the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin.”

“It’s going to be insane,” Glazer said. “It’s about the patriarchy…as expressed through medicine.”

With the acquisition by Hulu, “False Positive” also joins “Palm Springs,” “Bad Hair,” “Run” and “Happiest Season” on the streamer’s slate of original films. The deal also continues the partnership between Hulu and A24, which is most notably marked by its collaboration on Ramy Youssef’s award-winning series “Ramy.”