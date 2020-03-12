×

IFC Films Buys Jude Law, Carrie Coon Drama ‘The Nest’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brent Lang

The Nest
CREDIT: FilmNation Entertainment

IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to Sean Durkin’s “The Nest,” a drama with Jude Law and Carrie Coon that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The film is Durkin’s follow-up to his acclaimed 2011 feature “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” It follows Rory (Law), a businessman with charm to spare and grand ambitions, as he relocates his wife Allison (Coon) and their children from suburban America to his native England. The plan is to get rich in the booming 1980’s London. However, Allison and the kids struggle to adapt, finding themselves stuck in the country in a run-down mansion they can’t afford to furnish.

“I am very excited to partner with IFC who have shown such bold support for the film,” Durkin said in a statement. “I look forward to working together to get ‘The Nest’ out to audiences across the country.”

Charlie Shotwell (“Troop Zero”) and Oona Roche (“The Morning Show”) co-star. The film was produced by Ed Guiney, Derrin Schlesinger, Rose Garnett, Durkin, Amy Jackson, Christina Piovesan, and Durkin. It was executive produced by Andrew Lowe, Polly Stokes, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen, Milan Popelka, and Law with co-producers Kasia Malipan and Noah Segal. “The Nest” was developed with BBC Films, which financed the film with FilmNation Entertainment. Telefilm Canada also provided backing.

IFC Films will release “The Nest” theatrically in Fall 2020. FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Sean on his assured follow up to ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene,’ and were blown away by the brilliant performances of Jude Law and Carrie Coon,” said Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films, in a statement. “‘The Nest’ is the perfect addition to the IFC Films family and we can’t wait to share it with audiences nationwide.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Bocco and Head of Business & Legal Affairs Betsy Rodgers with UTA on behalf of FilmNation Entertainment and the filmmakers.

    IFC Films Buys Jude Law, Carrie Coon Drama 'The Nest' (EXCLUSIVE)

