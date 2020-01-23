×

IFC Films Offering Free Movies to Stream Each Month to Celebrate 20th Anniversary (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Death of Stalin
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toronto Film Festival

IFC Films is turning 20, and to help celebrate that milestone, the indie studio is showcasing one free movie each month through its streaming service.

The program will kick off with “Boyhood,” the Oscar-winning hit from Richard Linklater that premiered at Sundance in 2014. It will be available on IFC Films Unlimited SVOD service on Friday to coincide with the beginning of the Sundance Film Festival.

Going forward, the movies will be available to stream on IFC Films Unlimited on the Apple TV app and Amazon Prime Video Channels. No subscription or free trial required to stream. Titles will be available for a week, from Friday to Tuesday, before being replaced by other releases. Over two decades, IFC has released such critical and commercial hits as “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “Y Tu Mamá También,” “Clouds of Sils Maria,” “45 Years,” and “The Death of Stalin.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of our 20 year history as an independent film distributor and the amazing library of films and partners we have been able to collaborate with during this time,” Lisa Schwartz, co-president of IFC Films, said in a statement. “With IFC Films Unlimited and our partners at Apple TV and Amazon we are now able to bring our award winning and critically acclaimed library into homes across the country all in one place. We are thrilled to share some of our favorites over the course of the year as we celebrate the very best of the last two decades in independent cinema.”

More Film

  • Justin Simien Variety Creative Impact Honoree

    Variety's Creative Impact Honoree Justin Simien Returns to Sundance With 'Bad Hair'

    Justin Simien understands the value of a compelling story. Before he broke out with his award-winning indie satire “Dear White People” in 2014, the 36-year-old American filmmaker worked in publicity, doing gigs at studios like Paramount and Focus Features. It was this experience, working on massively successful hits such as “Brokeback Mountain” and “Paranormal Activity,” [...]

  • A thermal sensor operated by the

    How the Wuhan Coronavirus Infected the Chinese Film Industry

    Just days ago, no one would have predicted that China’s most lucrative film-going season was about to be derailed by the escalating epidemic of a novel coronavirus that is now rapidly spreading through the country and beyond. Variety takes a look at how the box office in the world’s second largest film market has been [...]

  • Jayme Lawson bows Farewell Amor

    Meet Jayme Lawson: The 'Batman' Breakout Hits Sundance With 'Farewell Amor'

    Right before New Year’s Day, Jayme Lawson sat down to make a list. She wanted to outline all of the big changes that had transpired over the past twelve months. It was an impressive array of accomplishments. In May, Lawson graduated from Julliard. A month later, she was cast in her first indie movie, “Farewell [...]

  • 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Box Office: Movie

    Box Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Racing Toward $40 Million Opening

    “Sonic the Hedgehog” is racing toward an opening in the $40 million range over Presidents’ Day weekend, early tracking showed on Thursday. Paramount Pictures decided in May to push “Sonic the Hedgehog” back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine’s Day, following fan criticism over the appearance and design of the titular blue character — [...]

  • Carrie Brownstein and St Vincent Variety

    Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent on Their Sundance-Bound Movie 'Nowhere Inn'

    As bizarre as much of the new film “Nowhere Inn” is, cowriters and costars St. Vincent — aka Annie Clark — and Carrie Brownstein are on somewhat familiar ground when it comes to playing with rock-star/media archetypes in deadpan fashion. They’d previously had satirical fun with some weirdly comedic short films they made to promote [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad