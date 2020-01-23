IFC Films Offering Free Movies to Stream Each Month to Celebrate 20th Anniversary (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films is turning 20, and to help celebrate that milestone, the indie studio is showcasing one free movie each month through its streaming service.

The program will kick off with “Boyhood,” the Oscar-winning hit from Richard Linklater that premiered at Sundance in 2014. It will be available on IFC Films Unlimited SVOD service on Friday to coincide with the beginning of the Sundance Film Festival.

Going forward, the movies will be available to stream on IFC Films Unlimited on the Apple TV app and Amazon Prime Video Channels. No subscription or free trial required to stream. Titles will be available for a week, from Friday to Tuesday, before being replaced by other releases. Over two decades, IFC has released such critical and commercial hits as “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “Y Tu Mamá También,” “Clouds of Sils Maria,” “45 Years,” and “The Death of Stalin.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of our 20 year history as an independent film distributor and the amazing library of films and partners we have been able to collaborate with during this time,” Lisa Schwartz, co-president of IFC Films, said in a statement. “With IFC Films Unlimited and our partners at Apple TV and Amazon we are now able to bring our award winning and critically acclaimed library into homes across the country all in one place. We are thrilled to share some of our favorites over the course of the year as we celebrate the very best of the last two decades in independent cinema.”