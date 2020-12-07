IFC Films Buys ‘Falling for Figaro,’ Rom-Com With Joanna Lumley, Danielle Macdonald (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to “Falling for Figaro,” a romantic comedy set in the world of opera singing competitions.

The film is directed by Ben Lewin, the filmmaker behind “The Catcher Was A Spy” and “The Sessions,” and stars Joanna Lumley of “Absolutely Fabulous” and Danielle Macdonald, who earned raves for her work in “Dumplin'” and “Patti Cake$.” IFC Films will release “Falling for Figaro” in 2021.

The film follows a brilliant young fund manager named Millie (Macdonald), who quits her job and ends things with her longterm boyfriend in order to fulfill her dream of becoming an opera singer — in the Scottish Highlands. She begins intense vocal training lessons with renowned but fearsome singing teacher and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley). It is there she meets Max, another of Meghan’s students who is also training for the upcoming “Singer of Renown” contest. The competition between Millie and Max gradually evolves into something different and deeper.

“Falling for Figaro” reunites Lewin with IFC, the distributor of his previous film, “The Catcher was a Spy.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Ben again after the success of ‘The Catcher Was a Spy,'” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films said. “We see the same clear path to audiences with yet another heartfelt and supremely entertaining film in ‘Falling for Figaro.’”

“I associate IFC Films with classy and exciting products,” Lewin said. “I am very proud to be working with them again, particularly on such a different and delightfully fun movie.”

The film is an official Australian and UK co-production written by Lewin and Allen Palmer, and produced by Philip Wade (“I Am Mother”), Judi Levine (“The Sessions”) and Arabella Page Croft (“Sunshine on Leith”). It is executive produced by Timothy White and John Wade. In association with Wade Brothers Films, the film received principal production funding from Screen Australia and Screen Scotland, and was financed with support from Film Victoria.

“Falling for Figaro” also stars Hugh Skinner (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), Gary Lewis (“His Dark Materials”), Shazad Latif (“Star Trek: Discovery”) and Rebecca Benson (“Flack)”.

The deal for “Falling for Figaro” was negotiated by Bocco with WestEnd Films’ managing director Maya Amsellem, acting on behalf of the filmmakers.

WestEnd Films, who is handling worldwide sales, has previously announced deals in other key territories including the UK (Entertainment Film Distributors), Spain (Twelve Oaks), Benelux (Splendid), China (Huanxi Media Group), Israel (United King), former Yugoslavia (Investacommerce) and Umbrella Entertainment in Australia and New Zealand.