Idris Elba Reignites Hopes for ‘Luther’ Movie: ‘We Are This Close to Making a Film’

British star Idris Elba has once again teased the prospect of a feature film version of popular BBC TV series “Luther,” according to Sky News.

“There isn’t a real formal plan for ‘Luther’ at the moment,” Elba said. “I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see ‘Luther’ come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of ‘Luther.'”

Elba was speaking at a virtual event to promote the third season of his semi-autobiographical show “In The Long Run,” created by and starring him, that will be available on Sky One from July 22. Jimmy Akingbola, Madeline Appiah and Bill Bailey star alongside Elba.

Beginning in 2010, “Luther,” created by Neil Cross, has completed five seasons on the BBC. It features Elba as the titular detective. Elba has won two Golden Globes and a Royal Television Society best actor award for his performance.

Elba had talked up the prospects of a “Luther” film in 2018 to the Metro newspaper. “‘Luther’ has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like ‘Seven’ and ‘Along Came A Spider’ and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it,” Elba said at the time.

“It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well.”

Elba was diagnosed with coronavirus in March and has since made a complete recovery. He’ll next be seen in the films “The Suicide Squad,” and “Concrete Cowboy.”