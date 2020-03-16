Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By
Stuart Oldham

Editor, Variety.com

Stuart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Idris Elba coronavirus
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. He made the announcement Monday.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

The U.K. star joins a list of actors who have tested positive recently, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.

Elba said he was tested for coronavirus last Friday after someone he knew had been exposed to tested positive.

“Look, this is serious,” he said, appearing next to his wife, Sabrina, in a video posted to social media. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

“We live in a divided world right now – we can all feel it,” he added. I”t’s been bulls–t. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.”

Popular on Variety:

More Film

  • Idris Elba coronavirus

    Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. He made the announcement Monday. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.” The U.K. star joins a [...]

  • The Matrix Keanu Reeves Carrie Ann

    'Matrix 4' Halts Production as Coronavirus Pandemic Grows

    Warner Bros. has decided to shutter production on “The Matrix” as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The film had moved from San Francisco to Berlin, and was preparing to shoot this week in Germany, but will now be held off. The movie had been in production since February and was currently shooting in Berlin. [...]

  • French Pay TV Group Canal Plus

    French Pay TV Group Canal Plus Becomes Free During Country's Lockdown

    French pay TV group Canal Plus will be free for the next few weeks or months during the country’s lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. For a number of days, France’s theaters, shops, restaurants and schools have been shut down, and the president, Emmanuel Macron, is expected to unveil even more drastic measures, such as [...]

  • Coronavirus

    U.K. Government Urges Public to Avoid Theaters, Social Venues to Combat Coronavirus

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is time for everyone in the country to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel around the U.K. Johnson also said people should start working from home where they possibly can, in addition to avoiding theaters and other social venues, such as clubs [...]

  • Pictures: Willem Dafoe and Robert PattinsonEric

    ICA Becomes U.K.'s First Major Arts, Film and Theater Venue to Close Doors

    The Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) has become the first major arts, theater and cinema venue to close its doors in the U.K. as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The ICA said today that it would close all its exhibition spaces, as well as its cinema, theater, bookstore and canteen to visitors and staff [...]

  • Fantastic Beasts Franchise

    'Fantastic Beasts 3' Production Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    With production expected to start on Monday in the U.K., sources tell Variety that Warner Bros. has postponed the third installment of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Like with so many productions that have already stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unknown how long the postponement will be or whether it will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad