Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. He made the announcement Monday.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

The U.K. star joins a list of actors who have tested positive recently, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.

Elba said he was tested for coronavirus last Friday after someone he knew had been exposed to tested positive.

“Look, this is serious,” he said, appearing next to his wife, Sabrina, in a video posted to social media. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

“We live in a divided world right now – we can all feel it,” he added. I”t’s been bulls–t. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

