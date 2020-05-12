Film News Roundup: Icelandic Drama ‘Indigo Valley’ Lands at Giant Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s film news roundup, “Indigo Valley” and “For They Know Not What They Do” get homes, the Method Fest Film Festival sets its dates and the Big Bear Film Summit unveils its lineup.

ACQUISITION

Giant Pictures has bought U.S. rights to Jaclyn Bethany’s indie drama “Indigo Valley,” starring Rosie Day (“Outlander”), Brandon Sklenar (“Mapplethorpe”), Atli Oskar Fjalarsson and Greta Bellamacina, Variety has learned exclusively.

Giant Pictures is eyeing a fall digital release for the film. It tells the story of a newlywed couple on a hiking trip through the Icelandic wilderness. The couple is unexpectedly joined by the woman’s estranged sister, an actress recently released from rehab. Jealousy, insecurity and sexual tension run high in the desolate landscape.

Mikhail Makeyev and Courtney Harmstone produced the film for BKE Productions in association with Garnet Girl and Red River Studios. “Indigo Valley” screened at the Garden State Festival and was set for later festivals that were cancelled due to COVID-19. Bethany and BKE were able to strike a distribution deal during the pandemic.

“Indigo Valley” is based on Bethany’s short film of the same name. She is currently in post-production on her next feature film, “Highway One.”

****

New York-based distributor First Run Features has acquired North American rights to Daniel Karslake’s documentary “For They Know Not What They Do” for a virtual and theatrical release nationwide on June 12.

The film is Karslake’s follow up to the 2007 documentary “For the Bible Tells Me So,” and it explores the intersection of religion, sexual orientation and gender identity in America. It spotlights four families of faith with LGBTQ children, chronicling their stories of rejection, validation, tragedy and triumph.

“After the U.S. Supreme Court legalized marriage equality, there was a sense of victory among many in the LGBTQ community. However, the reaction from the political and religious right to roll back LGBTQ civil rights was swift and severe,” said Karslake. “My hope is for all audiences to meet these four courageous families in order to better understand how much we share in common with one another.”

The documentary made its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

FILM FESTIVALS

The Method Fest Independent Film Festival, postponed due to restrictions related to COVID-19, is now scheduled to run from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The films which were announced as part of the Method Fest’s program in March will screen on the new dates. A select group of films will be added to the lineup. Employees and volunteers will be taking all necessary and extra safety-precautions following the reopening of the state after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

The festival will showcase over 65 films (both features and shorts) from 22 countries. The Method Fest opening night will feature “Our Lady of the Nile,” the Crystal Bear award winner at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival; and the world premiere of “Beautiful Dreamer,” starring Wendie Malick, Louis Ozawa and Erin Daniels.

****

The First Annual Big Bear Film Summit has announced the lineup for the festival’s debut, which includes “Trap Door at the Edge of the Universe,” “The In-Between” and “Hard Plastic.”

The inaugural edition will present 52 films (12 feature length and 40 short films and music videos). Created to encourage artistic production in and around Big Bear Lake, Calif., the Big Bear Film Summit decided to pivot to the virtual space due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we looked very forward to welcoming filmmakers, film artists, and industry veterans to the beautiful locale of Big Bear Lake to enjoy and discover great films, have discussions about their work and about the art of filmmaking in this amazing setting, we all currently face the reality of the limitations created by the pandemic,” said executive director Michael P. Hanson.

Documentaries include David Around’s “The One and Only Jewish Miss America,” “The Devil’s Road: A Baja Adventure” and “Woke the Monster.”