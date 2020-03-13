×

IATSE President Seeks Government Relief for Displaced Entertainment Industry Workers

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Matthew D. Loeb
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The head of the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has called for the federal government to provide relief for entertainment industry workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew D. Loeb, international president of the IATSE, made the announcement Friday. IATSE represents more than 140,000 below-the-line workers in the entertainment industry in North America.

“As social distancing measures are enacted and events and projects across all sectors of the entertainment industry are canceled, it’s become clear that the COVID-19 crisis requires decisive action from our Federal Government to support displaced entertainment workers,” Loeb said.

“Right now, thousands of our members across all sectors of the entertainment industry are suffering financial hardship because of government mandated cancellations,” he said. “Entertainment workers shouldn’t be collateral damage in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.”

Loeb said the crisis has a far larger impact than the affected workers in the entertainment industry.

“Economic studies demonstrate that entertainment spending reverberates throughout our communities nationwide,” he said. “Film and Television Production alone injects $49 Billion into local businesses per year, and the overall entertainment industry supports 2.1 million jobs in municipal and state economies.”

“Along with the other entertainment unions and the labor movement at large, we call on the Federal government to pass a relief package that prioritizes workers whose incomes have been lost as a result of this crisis,” Loeb added. “Strong measures like ensuring continuity of health benefits, providing enhanced and extended unemployment, disability, and workers compensation insurance are necessary for ensuring the financial stability of entertainment workers and their families.”

Loeb also urged the government to enact a special emergency paid leave benefit geared to IATSE members.

“It is vital that these measures are enacted as soon as possible to provide effective emergency relief for workers who have felt the economic consequences of the Coronavirus the hardest,” he concluded.

More Film

  • FICG

    Guadalajara Int’l Film Fest Postpones 35th Edition Amid COVID-19 Concerns

    Mexico’s preeminent Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) has decided to postpone its 35th edition, citing concerns from the global pandemic sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak. Fest was due to run March 20-27. At a press conference, Jalisco governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez announced the indefinite postponement of all mass events, with soccer matches to continue without spectators. [...]

  • Ridley Scott Matt Damon Ben Affleck

    Disney Halts Production on Most Live-Action Films Including 'The Last Duel'

    Disney has announced that production and pre-production on “The Last Duel,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Home Alone,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk” have shut down “for a short time.” A statement from the studio said, “While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on [...]

  • General Delegate of the Cannes Film

    Cannes Film Festival Reacts to France's New Ban On Gatherings

    The Cannes Film Festival has released a statement following the new measures taken by the French government to restrict gatherings for more than 100 people. Although the ban has not been dated, Cannes organizers said they were still hopeful. “The latest restriction are stemming from a plan which we hope will start to bear results [...]

  • Matthew D. Loeb

    IATSE President Seeks Government Relief for Displaced Entertainment Industry Workers

    The head of the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has called for the federal government to provide relief for entertainment industry workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic. Matthew D. Loeb, international president of the IATSE, made the announcement Friday. IATSE represents more than 140,000 below-the-line workers in the entertainment industry in North America. “As [...]

  • Bloom Spiegel Partnership

    Bloom/Spiegel Film Exchange Unveils Participants, Honors 'Crystal Swan' Director

    The Bloom/Spiegel Film Exchange, an alliance between New York’s IFP Marcie Bloom Fellowship in Film and the Jerusalem-based Sam Spiegel Film School and lab, has selected the nine filmmakers who will take part in its fourth edition. The cross-cultural program will welcome Israeli filmmakers including Aalam-Warque Davidian, Margarita Belaklav, Tamar Kay, Tal Miller, and Noa [...]

  • Nonprofit Made in Her Image Women

    Made in Her Image Nonprofit Helps Young Women of Color Become Filmmakers

    In only its second year, Made in Her Image — a nonprofit, incubator-based workshop that teaches short filmmaking, start to finish, to girls of color ages 8 to 18 — has given more than 200 prospective filmmakers the chance to see themselves in a profession historically reserved for white males.  “I didn’t look like what [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad