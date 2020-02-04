Ian Bonhote to Direct ‘Faithfull,’ Altitude Takes World Rights

Ian Bonhôte, a double BAFTA nominee for the feature documentary “McQueen,” has attached as the director on narrative feature “Faithfull,” about the singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull. Altitude has acquired worldwide sales rights.

As previously reported, Lucy Boynton, who played Mary Austin in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and appears in Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” for Netflix, stars as Faithfull.

Casting is underway for the role of Mick Jagger with casting director Sarah Crowe, BAFTA-nominated for “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” on board. Production is set for this fall.

The story is set in London in the mid-1960s and depicts Faithfull’s roller-coaster journey from being discovered as a convent schoolgirl of 17, finding fame as a pop idol, living through hedonistic times and a tumultuous romance with Jagger, to being a homeless drug addict in London.

Through her determination not to be known as just a footnote in rock and roll history, she fought her way back, going on to make 21 albums including “Broken English,” and the more recent “Negative Capability.”

Bonhôte said: “Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male dominated music industry. The film will explore female-issues as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognized as an artist.”

The producers are Julia Taylor-Stanley of Artemis Films, whose track record includes the documentary “Ferrari – Race to Immortality,” “Coriolanus” and “The Tempest,” and Colin Vaines of Synchronistic Pictures, a producer on “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” and “Coriolanus.”

Andee Ryder producer of “McQueen” will also produce for Misfits Entertainment. Boynton will also serve as an executive producer alongside Julian Bird and Abi Gadsby from Lorton Entertainment, Francois Ravard, Gideon Wittenberg, and Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall for Altitude. Hilary Davis (“Belle”) is a co-producer.

Financing comes from Lorton Entertainment (“Diego Maradona,” “Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans,” “Oasis: Supersonic”).