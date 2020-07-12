Disney Plus Leaves Hugh Jackman’s Butt Uncensored For ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” has arrived on family-friendly Disney Plus completely uncensored – a scene featuring Hugh Jackman’s behind is left in full view. In contrast, the streaming service showed an edited version of “Splash” in April with CGI hair covering Daryl Hannah’s posterior.

Jackman, who plays mutant Wolverine in the franchise, shared a post on his Instagram with a still of his butt (covered by an emoji), saying, “Days Of Future Past becomes the first movie to air on Disney+ uncensored. That was my future but let’s be honest … it’s more like my past.” “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds commented on the post, “Excited for them to do the same for Deadpool. It’s time children knew.”

Fans have been swift to comment about the unedited film which not only contains nudity but the use of the F-bomb and was rated PG-13 on its release.

Twitter user Empire A.L.C commented that it could be the first on the streaming service to have an F-bomb. “X-men Days of Future Past is on Disney+ now but it’s actually left uncensored. This ass scene is left alone and it’s the first movie on Disney+ to have an F-bomb.”

As previously reported, Daryl Hannah’s bottom had received the CGI treatment in the 1984 hit, “Splash” when the film hit the streaming platform earlier this year.

In the film, Hannah plays a mermaid, Madison who meets and falls in love with Tom Hanks’ character after she saves him from drowning.

Certain scenes were edited for Hannah’s nudity and CGI is used to “make her hair appear longer.” First, in a scene where Madison visits the Statue of Liberty and later when she dives into the ocean after kissing Tom Hanks’ character.

Justin D demanded equality over the censorship discrepancies writing, “Well this is a wee bit sexist.. A few months ago Disney+ Caught heat for blurring out Daryl Hannah‘s butt in Splash. But today Days Of Future Past appeared on the service. Hugh Jackman butt intact! We demand equal ass treatment!!”

While “Splash” and “Hamilton” (which also had the F-bomb censored) received the censorship treatment to align with the studio’s rigorous standards for family entertainment, fans are wondering if future PG-13 films such as “X-Men: First Class” will arrive on the streaming platform uncensored.

Disney Plus had no comment.