How to Watch: YouTube’s ‘Dear Class of 2020,’ Featuring Obamas, BTS and Beyoncé

YouTube’s rescheduled graduation ceremony, originally slated for Saturday, is taking place this Sunday, June 7, and will feature voices from the Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Former President Barack Obama, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Lady Gaga and BTS, along with other big names in the industry. Here’s how to watch the virtual commencement.

The commencement ceremony, “Dear Class of 2020,” will be live streamed at this link and can be found on the YouTube Originals channel and YouTube’s Learn@Home site, learnathome.withyoutube.com. The event will also be available across mobile devices, desktops and connected TVs.

Michelle Obama’s “Reach Higher” initiative is set to host the first hour of the YouTube original special, beginning at 12 p.m. PT, which includes a commencement addresses from Mrs. Obama and Beyoncé. At 4 p.m. PT, former President Obama will give his keynote address, followed by the ceremonial tassel-turn at the end of the commencement celebration led by pop singer Katy Perry.

Additional commencement speakers include: K-Pop group BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Malala Yousafzai.

The special will feature a performance of “Beautiful Day” produced by Finneas, featuring Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Ty Dolla $ign, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Chris Martin, and Ben Platt. A performance of Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” will also take place, featuring Madison Calley, Misty Copeland, Naya Lovell, Janelle Monáe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, and Yara Shahidi.

For the full list of guest appearances check out the list below:

Guest Appearances

J.J. Abrams ● Ray Allen ● La La Anthony ● Jack Black ● Ian Book ● Tom Brady ● Erika Brown ● Jenna Bush Hager ● Andy Cohen ● Stephen Colbert ● Lana Condor ● Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber ● Joseph Gordon Levitt ● DJ D-Nice ● Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart ● Billie Eilish ● Missy Elliott ● Bill & Melinda Gates ● Evan Goldberg ● Jake Gyllenhaal ● Mark Hamill ● Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson ● Michael B. Jordan ● Colin Jost ● Rupi Kaur ● Courtney Kemp ● Keegan Michael Key ● Alicia Keys ● Jimmy Kimmel ● Jennifer Lopez ● Demi Lovato ● Peyton Manning ● Camila Mendes ● Shawn Mendes ● Hasan Minhaj ● Natalie Morales ● John Mulaney ● Katelyn Ohashi ● Chris Pine ● Antoni Porowski ● Billy Porter ● Seth Rogen ● Phoebe Robinson ● Michael Strahan ● Taylor Swift ● Daisy Ridley ● Justin Timberlake ● Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade ● Kerry Washington ● Russell Westbrook ● Russell Wilson & Ciara ● Cast of HBO’s “Euphoria”: Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Zendaya ● Cast of “Schitt’s Creek”: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Jenn Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Karen Robinson, Sarah Levy, Rizwan Manji ● Cast of “The Simpsons”

YouTube Creators

Jackie Aina ● AsapSCIENCE ● Jade Bowler ● Emma Chamberlain ● Nikkie De Jager ● Dude Perfect ● John Green ● Zane Hijazi & Heath Hussar ● Mr. Kate ● a Khan ● Prajakta Koli ● Liza Koshy ● Margot Lee ● Vanessa & Veronica Merrell ● Sasha Morga ● Mark Rober ● The Try Guys

Watch past commencement ceremonies dedicated to 2020 graduates here.