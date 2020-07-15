Horror Anthology Film ‘Isolation’ Finishes Filming Entirely in Quarantine (EXCLUSIVE)

“Isolation,” a horror anthology film, has finished its principal photography shooting entirely in quarantine.

The film weaves together nine standalone, yet interconnected, horror stories from all corners of the world. It follows people as they confront their biggest fears in attempts to survive an increasingly deadly pandemic, a premise that hits close to home for many people during the coronavirus crisis.

The teams of filmmakers on the project include Dennie Gordon (“Jack Ryan,” “Legion,” “Hunters,” “Waco”); Larry Fessenden (“The Last Winter,” “Habit,” “Depraved”); Bobby Roe (“The Houses October Built”); Andrew Kasch (“Tales Of Halloween”); Zach Passero (“Wicked Lake”) and Christian Pasquariello (“Alien Invasion: S.U.M. 1”). The anthology will also showcase new voices in horror with films by Alexandra Neary (“The Innocent”), Alix Austin and Keir Siewert (“Retch”), and Kyle I. Kelley and Adam Brown (“The Music Lesson”).

For “Isolation,” producer Nathan Crooker created a fictional world set many months in the future that is based around the coronavirus pandemic. All nine groups of filmmakers used the same unifying framework in creating their stories and were tasked with staying creative using only what was available to them at the time. They couldn’t use Zoom or any other video conferencing services and were only allowed to use the equipment and resources they had with them when they entered into lockdown. Their casts and crew also had to follow COVID-19 safety protocols when working.

“At the start of quarantine, I found my feature film that was in pre-production put on hold due to the pandemic. I knew that other filmmakers were in similar situations, but that they still had a burning desire to create even though we were in lockdown,” Crooker said. “As a filmmaker, I see this moment in our history as our time to be more creative. By leaning into the limitations we have, we can as a community be inspired to create bold, new, thought-provoking, socially relevant stories and that’s exactly what these filmmakers were able to achieve. ‘Isolation” will not only be a thrill ride but a time capsule for future generations. I am in awe at the level in which these filmmakers not only embraced the rules we set for them, but greatly surpassed our high expectations as to what they would be able to deliver.”

Crooker (“Playback,” “Midnight Delivery”) produced the film through his company Ghost Gang along with fellow producers James P. Gannon (“Christmas Light Killer”) and Sophie Gold (“Eleanor”).

“‘Isolation’ explores the human condition through a genre lens, weaved together in an anthology experience. The films live under a banner of survival and deal with relatable themes such as human connection, paranoia, hope, love, escapism, fear of the unknown, abandonment and opportunism. Like any good horror film, the themes transcend the genre,” Crooker said.

“Isolation” is currently wrapping post-production, and Ghost Gang has started distribution talks.