Honor Blackman, ‘Goldfinger’s’ Pussy Galore, Dies at 94

Actress Honor Blackman, best known for her portrayal of Bond girl Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger” and her recurring role in the TV series “The Avengers,” has died. She was 94.

Blackman’s family confirmed the news to The Guardian, commending her “beauty, brains and physical prowess.”

“As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times,” her family said in a statement to The Guardian.

Blackman is survived by her two adopted children, Lottie and Barnaby, as well as her grandchildren, Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.

